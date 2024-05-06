Country star Jelly Roll’s daughter makes surprising choice for first car: ‘There was a budget’

Jelly Roll's daughter celebrated her 16th birthday by getting her first vehicle.

The country music star's wife, Bunnie XO, shared a video of Bailee heading to the dealership to pick up her surprising choice, a white GMC Sierra 1500 truck, on TikTok.

"Going in right now to pick up her first car ever! We told this kid, you can have any car you want in the world, but there was a budget," Bunnie Xo said in the video.

"You can have any car you want in the world that isn’t above this budget," she continued. "And this is what the child picked. This is what her heart desires. So let’s go f---ing get it, baby."

COUNTRY STAR JELLY ROLL UNAFRAID TO TACKLE ‘UNCOMFORTABLE STUFF’ IN MARRIAGE TO BUNNIE XO

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR TIKTOK VIDEO

Bunnie XO's video showed Bailee signing paperwork and sitting in the new truck.

"I’m whipping in every field," Bailee joked. Bunnie Xo added, "You better not."

"I can’t believe it! Our baby’s growing up, man. We’re f---ing old man," Bunnie Xo told the camera as Bailee drove the truck home solo. "I remember when we were teaching her how to ride a f---ing bike, guys."

Jelly Roll gave his daughter a shout-out while performing at the Stagecoach music festival. She traveled with him to California and Jelly Roll brought Bailee out on stage.

"In, like, 10 days, she will be 16 years old," he said at the time. "But hey, I figured it would be a really cool dad way to embarrass her if I can do the old 'Happy Birthday to You,'" Jelly Roll said.

The crowd sang along as they celebrated Bailee's upcoming birthday.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jelly Roll is dad to Bailee and also his son Noah, 7. Both kids are from previous relationships.

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll first met in 2015 after the former sex worker met the rising star at a concert in Las Vegas. The two ended up eloping a year later after Jelly Roll proposed while onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert.

After seven years of marriage, Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO renewed their vows at the same Vegas chapel where they got married to establish an anniversary date after years of not being able to remember the exact date they tied the knot "while on a bender."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jelly Roll explained how he keeps his marriage to Bunnie XO strong during an interview at the 2024 CMT Awards.

"Open, real, honest communication," he told Fox News Digital. "We talk about the uncomfortable stuff up front. It's a real important thing in our marriage."

WATCH: JELLY ROLL REVEALS SECRET TO HIS STRONG MARRIAGE TO BUNNIE XO

He noted that it helps to have a sense of humor when it comes to love.

"And also, we don't take nothing too serious," Jelly Roll added. "Have a short memory. Laugh as much as you can. Laughter is the best medicine."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP