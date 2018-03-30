Katie Lee's Warm Weather Recipes

Grilled Hanger Steaks with Jalapeno Butter

Serves 4-6

As with most foods, if it’s good quality, you really don’t need to do much to make it taste great. This sentiment is certainly true when it comes to steak. I generously season it with salt and pepper, grill it, and then add just a little something like a flavored butter to make it special. With hanger steak, I like this jalapeño butter, but you can make the butter with blue cheese, garlic, roasted red peppers, anchovies . . . you get the idea.

? cup (1 stick/115 g) unsalted butter, at room temperature

½ jalapeño, minced

2 (1-pound/455-g) hanger steaks, trimmed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Canola oil

In a small bowl, use a fork to mash the butter and jalapeño together. Mold the butter into a log shape and wrap it in plastic wrap. Chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour, or until firm.

Preheat an outdoor grill to medium-high.

Generously season both sides of each steak with salt and pepper and drizzle with oil. Put the steaks on the grill and cook for 5to 6 minutes on each side for medium-rare. Let the steak rest for a few minutes before serving. Slice the meat across the grain and top each serving with 1 tablespoon of the jalapeño butter.

BLT Ranch Burgers

Makes 4 Burgers

Did I say BLT and ranch and burger? All three in one recipe? Yep. I made these burgers for a group of friends one afternoon and they pretty much lost their minds. The ranch dressing is rich and creamy next to the beefy burger with that crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomato. They are truly indulgent!

For the dressing:

1 cup (240 ml) mayonnaise

½ cup (120 ml) plain yogurt

¼ cup (60 ml) buttermilk

2 tablespoons minced fresh chives

2 tablespoons minced fresh flat-leaf parsley

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

For the burgers:

1 pound (455 g) lean ground beef

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 large egg, lightly beaten

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

8 pieces cooked bacon, cut in half

1 ripe tomato, sliced

Bibb lettuce leaves

4 potato buns, buttered and toasted

Make the dressing: Combine all the dressing ingredients and mix well. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Make the burgers: Preheat an outdoor grill to medium-high.

In a bowl, combine the beef, Worcestershire sauce, egg, salt, and pepper. Shape into four patties.

Grill the patties for about 3 minutes per side for medium doneness.

Place each patty on a bun and top with bacon, tomato, lettuce, and a generous dollop of dressing. Close the burgers with the top bun half and serve immediately