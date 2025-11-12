Kathy Griffin shares shocking price tag of her third facelift at 65

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kathy Griffin revealed the jaw-dropping price tag of her third facelift at age 65.

"What I love about my D-List life is, I went to Kris Jenner's last guy," she said on the "Good Guys" podcast. "Not the million ponytail ... where they pull your whole face up ... that's what Kris got. But I went to her last guy.

"It was not cheap," she told hosts Josh Peck and Ben Soffer. "You ready? $218,000."

"Do you know how many d--- jokes I have to tell for $218,000? I have to do at least two shows," Griffin joked.

A "ponytail facelift" in plastic surgery refers to a cosmetic procedure that mimics how a person would look when the hair is in a ponytail; the minimally invasive surgery creates a lifted and tightened effect on the face.

Earlier in the episode, Griffin claimed there are multiple plastic surgeons in Beverly Hills who are charging as much as $1 million per facelift.

"I'm just such a money person. I can't bring myself to do it," she said of the staggering price tag.

Griffin revealed she had gone under the knife for her third facelift in August.

"It's my third. I know that's so vain! I'm so vain for no reason," she said during an episode of her own podcast, "Talk Your Head Off." "No one has ever gone to a Kathy Griffin show to see her beautiful, youthful face."

Griffin revealed some of the popular procedures she's done, including an "upper eye job." Her blepharoplasty reportedly featured a "cat eye stitch" to give a lift at the corner.

"There's a stitch in my chin, which you're probably not going to see unless you're under me, but not in that way," she quipped.

During her appearance on the "Good Guys" podcast, Griffin spoke about feeling pressure to have cosmetic work done as a female in comedy.

"I actually think when you're a chick comedian, they just go for your looks," she said. "I think that's probably why Joan [Rivers] did so much. Because she was really pretty.

"I'm from a generation where these agents thought nothing back in the day of saying stuff like, 'Yeah, they loved your audition, but they're going to go attractive, sorry.' Or 'With a nose job, you might have a chance.' So, I went and got a nose job."

