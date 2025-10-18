Jessica Simpson says she's 'into younger men' and having fun after splitting from husband Eric Johnson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessica Simpson isn't letting her divorce keep her down.

Simpson, 45, announced her split from former NFL star Eric Johnson in January, and months later, she's revealing that she's seeking out the company of younger men.

"I think I'm into younger men at the moment," she told Extra in a new interview. "You know, when you're newly, like, separated, I feel like younger guys kind of like the confidence of an older woman, I'm discovering"

She added with a smile, "I am having fun."

Simpson spoke to the outlet at the Oct. 16 premiere of the show "All's Fair," in which she has a cameo. While she said that she shared scenes with the likes of Naomi Watts and Kim Kardashian, she plays the love interest of Rick Springfield.

"I got to get down and dirty with ‘Jessie's Girl,'" she joked, referring to Springfield's 1981 hit track. "That was interesting. You know, I'd never made out with a man that much older than me, but it wasn't terrible."

The singer-turned-fashion designer also turned heads with her choice of dress for the event. Simpson walked the red carpet in a daring black latex dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

"After I put it on, I had to put oil all over it," she told Extra. "Normally I keep latex for the bedroom, but tonight I brought it out for the red carpet."

In January, Simpson announced that she and Johnson were parting ways after 10 years of marriage.

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," she told People. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

She and Johnson share two daughters, Maxwell and Birdie, and one son, Ace.

Over the summer, she told Parade that despite the divorce, she wanted to look on the bright side.

"I choose love because if I chose to be resentful or if I chose to let the pain of it overwhelm me, I would fail," she said.

"And so I had to choose love and loving people through their mistakes. If I’m going to love through my mistakes, I have to love others through their mistakes. And that really was probably the biggest lesson of all."