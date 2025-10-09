Expand / Collapse search
Kardashians

Kris Jenner's surprise hair transformation has fans doing a double take

The 69-year-old 'momager' switched from her signature black pixie cut

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Kris Jenner is showing off a bold new look.

The Kardashian family matriarch ditched her signature jet-black hair and stepped out with a new platinum blonde look at a star-studded launch for Shark Beauty’s new "Shark Glam" line at CUT Lounge inside the Beverly Wilshire Hotel — and fans could barely recognize her.

"We had a fun little blonde moment tonight!" Jenner captioned an Instagram post, posing with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. "Thank you to everyone who came out to help us celebrate…"

Kris Jenner smiling with blonde hair

Kris Jenner paired her icy blonde hair with a sleek black leather blazer and a bold gold collar necklace. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Shark Beauty)

The mother of six paired her icy-blonde bob with a sleek black leather blazer and a gold statement necklace featuring a large green stone.

The 69-year-old "momager" looked nearly unrecognizable with her new look, sparking a wave of fan reactions online.

"Kris and Kim out here playing ‘Freaky Friday,’" one fan joked.

Some fans even said the dramatic new ’do made Jenner look like a perfect blend of daughters Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

Kris Jenner speaks onstage at the Shark Beauty

Kris Jenner speaks onstage during the Shark Beauty "Mission to Glam" at CUT Lounge on Oct. 8, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Shark Beauty)

"That’s hot," longtime family friend Paris Hilton chimed in.

Before the big reveal, Appleton gave fans a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram. In a playful video set to Sabrina Carpenter’s viral track "When Did You Get Hot?", Jenner sat bare-faced in a salon chair, towel on her head, mouthing along to the lyrics — "Wait, I need a minute."

She then covered the lens, and the video transitioned into her new platinum-blonde look.

Kris Jenner in her trademark black pixie cut

The Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch ditched her signature jet-black pixie. (Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

While fans couldn’t get enough of the transformation, Jenner hinted the blonde look may be short-lived.

"I wore that black pixie for so long, you know, I couldn’t look at it anymore," she joked during a Q&A, according to Us Weekly. "I’m sure my kids are excited that I tried something new."

Kim Kardashian leads family in white ensembles at Kanye West show.

Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner had four children together: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob. Kris went on to have two daughters with Caitlyn Jenner. (Getty Images)

"I mean, you know me — I’ll be back to black tomorrow," Jenner added.

In August, Jenner revealed she underwent a second facelift, saying it’s her way of "aging gracefully."

A split image of Kris Jenner in 2022 and now

Kris Jenner, shown in 2022, left, and on May 17, right. (Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; KCS Presse/MEGA)

She defended the procedure as an act of self-care, not vanity. "Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself," Jenner said in a cover interview for "Vogue Arabia’s" September issue. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

