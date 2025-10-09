Kris Jenner's surprise hair transformation has fans doing a double take

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kris Jenner is showing off a bold new look.



The Kardashian family matriarch ditched her signature jet-black hair and stepped out with a new platinum blonde look at a star-studded launch for Shark Beauty’s new "Shark Glam" line at CUT Lounge inside the Beverly Wilshire Hotel — and fans could barely recognize her.

"We had a fun little blonde moment tonight!" Jenner captioned an Instagram post, posing with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. "Thank you to everyone who came out to help us celebrate…"

The mother of six paired her icy-blonde bob with a sleek black leather blazer and a gold statement necklace featuring a large green stone.

The 69-year-old "momager" looked nearly unrecognizable with her new look, sparking a wave of fan reactions online.

"Kris and Kim out here playing ‘Freaky Friday,’" one fan joked.

Some fans even said the dramatic new ’do made Jenner look like a perfect blend of daughters Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

"That’s hot," longtime family friend Paris Hilton chimed in.

Before the big reveal, Appleton gave fans a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram. In a playful video set to Sabrina Carpenter’s viral track "When Did You Get Hot?", Jenner sat bare-faced in a salon chair, towel on her head, mouthing along to the lyrics — "Wait, I need a minute."

She then covered the lens, and the video transitioned into her new platinum-blonde look.

While fans couldn’t get enough of the transformation, Jenner hinted the blonde look may be short-lived.

"I wore that black pixie for so long, you know, I couldn’t look at it anymore," she joked during a Q&A, according to Us Weekly. "I’m sure my kids are excited that I tried something new."

"I mean, you know me — I’ll be back to black tomorrow," Jenner added.

In August, Jenner revealed she underwent a second facelift, saying it’s her way of "aging gracefully."