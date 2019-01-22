Maria Shriver says daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger is ‘super happy’ to be engaged to Chris Pratt

Maria Shriver may not be spilling the beans on Katherine Schwarzenegger’s pending nuptials to Chris Pratt, but she’s peeling back one tiny layer – giving us a glimpse into how her author daughter is feeling after saying yes.

"She's super happy and gave me super strict instructions not to talk about it," Shriver said of Schwarzenegger’s exciting announcement Tuesday on the “Today” show. "It's not my moment."

CHRIS PRATT ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT TO KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER

Shriver acknowledged that Schwarzenegger, 29, “wants to have her moment,” before jokingly adding, “Good luck.”

Pratt, 39, announced his engagement to Schwarzenegger on Jan. 14 via Instagram with a post of him kissing her on her head while she tightly holds him around his neck flashing her massive diamond ring.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you,” the “Avengers” actor captioned the photo. “Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

CHRIS PRATT, KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER'S WEDDING WILL FOCUS ON GOD, REPORT SAYS

Schwarzenegger echoed the same sentiment while she shared the same image to her followers, writing, “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you.”

Pratt’s marriage to Schwarzenegger would mark his first since he and ex-wife Anna Faris, 42, finalized their divorce in November 2018, after announcing their separation more than a year prior. The exes tied the knot in July 2009 and waived their right to spousal support as the two signed a prenup prior to getting married. They also share a 6-year-old son, Jack.

Following the engagement announcement, Faris dished on her podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” that Pratt had actually texted her to give her the heads up – which she admits she was stoked by.

CHRIS PRATT AND KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER SHARE A LOVE OF FAITH

"Chris texted me this morning and he was like, 'I proposed to Katherine last night,'" Faris explained. "And I was like, 'Ahh, that's amazing.' I texted him back like, 'I just wanted to remind you I'm an ordained minister.'"

"I'm so happy for them," she added. "I knew that it was gonna happen and I love her and I love him and I'm just so happy that they found each other."