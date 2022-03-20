Katherine Schwarzenegger shares first glimpse of baby bump with her second child with Chris Pratt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katherine Schwarzenegger is pregnant with her second child with her husband, Chris Pratt.

Schwarzenegger, 32, shared a first glimpse of her baby bump in an Instagram video posted Sunday morning.

In the video, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter is modeling a Stanley reusable water bottle as she goes about her day-to-day life. She shows off her pregnant stomach throughout the video.

Her comment section is full of messages congratulating the author on her second pregnancy.

Schwarzenegger and the Marvel star, 42, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, in August 2020.

Pratt confirmed the news with a photo on social media and two Bible verses.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed," he said.

The "Avengers" star and Schwarzenegger married in June 2019 after a six-month engagement. They met in 2018 while attending church.

Lyla Maria joins Pratt's 9-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Pratt was recently slammed online after he shared a photograph of himself and Schwarzenegger with a caption that some found insensitive towards his 9-year-old son and ex-wife.

In the post, the actor thanked his writer spouse for giving him a "healthy daughter," referring to their 1-year-old child Lyla. However, it’s well-known that his firstborn was born premature and suffered health issues over the years.

Pratt seemed to have responded to the backlash back in November by recording a series of Instagram Stories during which he talked about running and praised God.

Pratt said he went to bed feeling "upset and depressed" and woke up "feeling crappy," so he decided to go for a run in the woods and listen to some Christian music.

"I knew that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out in the woods and ran, that I’d feel better. But I just didn’t want to," the "Jurassic World" star admitted.

In the midst of the backlash, Pratt did receive support from his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver. She wrote in the comment section, "I want to remind you today what a good man you are and what a great father you are to jack and lyla… what a great husband you are to Katherine… what a great son-in-law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have."

"Rise above the noise," Shriver continued. "Your family loves you. What a beautiful life. I'm proud of you."

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.