Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcome first child together: report

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are new parents.

The 30-year-old author and the 41-year-old Marvel star have reportedly welcomed their first together, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Schwarzenegger's brother Patrick told the outlet while picking up a gift with pink ribbons that the couple was "doing great." While the baby's exact birthday isn't known, Pratt was reportedly spotted at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday.

The "Avengers" star and Schwarzenegger married in June 2019 after a six-month engagement. They met in 2018 while attending church.

The new bundle joins Pratt's 7-year-dol son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Schwarzenegger's mom, Maria Shriver, previously spoke with ET in May about how excited she is to become a grandmother. "I'm really proud of [Katherine]. Obviously she and Chris are super happy. They're a blessing to each other."

In an interview with E! News in July, Schwarzenegger shared, "[It's] definitely an interesting time to be pregnant but a really fun time to also find the silver linings and to be able to organize and find more experience in the kitchen has been a big part of that."

Just last week, Pratt posted a photo of his pregnant wife and him on a hike together.

“Ready to pop Still don't stop," the “Jurassic World” star captioned the pic on his Instagram Story, which was later shared by a fan account.

Pratt continued: "Top of the mountain today. Kinda grateful it didn't go down on the trail tho [sic] to be real."