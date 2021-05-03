Chris Pratt's ex-wife Anna Faris says her 'hand was forced' in divorce

Anna Faris is opening up about her split from Chris Pratt.

The 44-year-old actress was married to the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star, 41, from 2009 to 2018, and news of their split came as a surprise to fans in 2017.

These days, they've both moved on and work as co-parents to their 8-year-old son Jack.

On Monday's episode of her podcast, "Anna Faris Is Unqualified," the "Moms" alum opened up about the split and how she's feeling about it years later.

ANNA FARIS SAYS SHE DIDN'T HANDLE 'COMPETATIVENESS' WELL WITH CHRIS PRATT

"For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have," she said, per E! News. "In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don't think it was ever an independent decision."

The star admitted that she never opened up about the struggles she was facing with Pratt.

ANNA FARIS CONFIRMS ENGAGEMENT TO MICHAEL BARRETT, WANTS TO OFFICIATE HER OWN WEDDING

"I think it stunted me in a lot of ways," Faris explained. "One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even who I was closest to, I'm sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben [Indra], but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles."

Before Pratt, Faris was married to Ben Indra from 2004-2008.

Later in the episode, a caller opened up about wanting to call off her engagement before the wedding, a sentiment that Faris endorsed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I really feel like calling off an engagement is a smarter, stronger, braver move than what I did," the actress said, though she didn't clarify which relationship made her feel that way. "Which was like, well, I guess everyone is expecting this, so let's just go through with it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Nowadays, Faris is preparing for her third marriage with her fiance and "Overboard" cinematographer Michael Barrett, though they keep their relationship very private.