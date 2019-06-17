Expand / Collapse search
Chris Pratt
Published

Katherine Schwarzenegger honors Chris Pratt for Father's Day

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
Katherine Schwarzenegger gushed over new husband Chris Pratt for Father's Day.

"Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful husband. Watching you be such a hands on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day," Katherine, 29, captioned a photo of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star with his six-year-old son Jack. "I love you."

Pratt, 39, shares Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The "Jurassic World" actor married Schwarzenegger last week in an intimate California ceremony.

In May, Schwarzenegger told Fox News her relationship with Pratt "is amazing."

"I think anyone who finds the person that they get to spend the rest of their life with… it’s a huge gift and a huge blessing, so I feel really lucky."

She also paid tribute to her own famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"Happy Father’s Day daddy! I love you so much." she wrote, "(even when you feed Maverick from the table)!"