Chris Pratt says 'God heals a broken heart' after Katherine Schwarzenegger wedding

Chris Pratt can't stop gushing over his new bride, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor was caught in a candid moment on a friend's Instagram Story thanking God for his new wife.

"Hey, God is good," the 39-year-old said on his friend Jay Glazer's Instagram Story. Pratt then placed his left hand with his wedding band on over his heart.

"God heals a broken heart," Pratt shared Tuesday night.

CHRIS PRATT, KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER SLAMMED FOR DESCRIBING WEDDING AS 'BEST DAY OF OUR LIVES'

He then joked about eating "12 pounds of wedding cake" over course of the weekend.

The couple wed on Saturday in a ceremony at California's San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 53, SIZZLES IN HOT PINK BIKINI

Among the guests were Schwarzenegger's parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn and actor Rob Lowe.

Pratt shared on Instagram, "Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

ANNA FARIS SAYS EX CHRIS PRATT GAVE HER A 'HEADS UP' HE WAS PROPOSING TO KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER

Schwarzenegger posted an identical message and photo.

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenneger, 29, announced their engagement in January after dating for seven months. He finalized his divorce from actress Anna Faris in October 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In May, Schwarzenegger told Fox News her relationship with Pratt "is amazing."

"I think anyone who finds the person that they get to spend the rest of their life with… it’s a huge gift and a huge blessing, so I feel really lucky."

Fox News' Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.