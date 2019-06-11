Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger slammed for describing wedding as 'best day of our lives'

Newlyweds Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger called their wedding day the “best day” of their lives on Instagram — but some fans were quick to remind the couple, particularly Pratt, there have been plenty of other significant moments. And some trolls questioned whether their nearly identical social media captions were a bit over-the-top considering Pratt shares a son with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, wed on Saturday in a ceremony at California's San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. Among the celebrity guests were Schwarzenegger's parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn and actor Rob Lowe.

The following day, Pratt and Schwarzenegger shared a photo from their special day.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional,” he gushed. “We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

But some fans blasted Pratt and Schwarzenegger for describing it as the “best day."

“Ugh, So I guess getting married to wife number 1 and having a son was not the happiest day of your life?” one person commented on Pratt's Instagram post.

"I would think the best day of his life would be the day his son was born, but carry on. ☕️," another noted on Schwarzenegger's post.

"The best day in his life was the birth of his son ... maybe 🙄," a user agreed.

“I feel bad when people say they had the happiest day of their lives... it's like you're crapping on the day your son was born, or the day you married your previous spouse! Just say you had a wonderful, happy day!” a fan also wrote to Pratt.

“Best day of your life? What about the first marriage and the son you had. Very insensitive,” a third added.

But many others were quick to defend the actor against the critics.

“For those being critical over written words... Did you think to look at it as "The best day of our lives" TOGETHER AS A COUPLE, thus far?” questioned one.

“Just be happy for them,” said another, in part.

“How is it any of our business? They’re happy that's what matters! Congrats you guys! Ignore the negative comments. Can't please them all! Be happy and humble,” wrote a third.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced their engagement in January after dating for seven months. He finalized his divorce from Faris in October 2018.

Speaking to Fox News in May ahead of her wedding, Schwarzenegger gushed about Pratt, calling their relationship “amazing.”

“I think anyone who finds the person that they get to spend the rest of their life with… it’s a huge gift and a huge blessing, so I feel really lucky,” she added at the time.

