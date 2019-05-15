Katherine Schwarzenegger praises fiance Chris Pratt's ex, Anna Faris, over successful podcast

Katherine Schwarzenegger gave credit to her fiance Chris Pratt’s ex, Anna Faris, for her very successful “Unqualified” podcast.

Pratt and Faris were married from 2009 to 2017. They announced they were separating on social media, and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star soon moved on with Schwarzenegger. They announced their engagement in January.

CHRIS PRATT POSTS 'ILLEGAL' VIDEO FROM 'AVENGERS: ENDGAME' SET AS HE CELEBRATES BOX OFFICE RECORD

Now, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger has launched her very own podcast in conjunction with Pedigree called “The Dog That Changed Me.” Speaking to Us Weekly, Katherine admitted that Faris’ “Unqualified” podcast was a big inspiration to her.

“[Anna] has an incredibly successful podcast. I really admire all the work that she’s done, and she’s definitely an expert at it,” she said. “Learning from her is another huge gift. I have such great people in my life that I’m able to learn from in all different areas of life and, and she’s definitely somebody that I look up to in the podcast world.”

CHRIS PRATT, KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER CELEBRATE BRIDAL SHOWER AT MARIA SHRIVER'S HOME

Faris has hosted her podcast since November 2015 and it remains one of the most popular shows.

By all accounts, there seems to be no drama between the trio following the divorce and subsequent engagement. Faris has previously said that Pratt even gave her a heads up that he was proposing.

"So, he was so sweet, as he always is, he called me like, ‘So, I’m going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads up.’ and I was like, ‘That’s awesome!’ and I told him that I was an ordained minister," Faris previously said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They continue to co-parent their six-year-old son Jack.

