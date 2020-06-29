Katharine McPhee, David Foster celebrate first wedding anniversary: 'Here's to the future'

Katharine McPhee and David Foster just celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The couple took to Instagram on June 28 and gushed about their love for each other on their special day.

McPhee, 36, shared photos and videos from the couple’s wedding. She also shared a video of the moment she first tried on her wedding dress.

DAVID FOSTER ADMITS 'I RUN' IN RELATIONSHIPS RATHER THAN 'WORKING IT OUT' IN NEW TELL-ALL DOCUMENTARY

“A year ago today I married the love of my life. Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life,” the “Waitress” star captioned the photos. “I love you. Here’s to the future!”

She also gave a shout out to Zac Posen, who designed her custom wedding dress. “(Oh and happy anniversary to the other love of my life - this dreamy dress! 😂💕 thank you @ZacPosen!!),” McPhee wrote.

Foster, 70, shared a photo of the couple getting dinner while all dressed up.

“🎼-Happy anniversary to the love of my life!!" he wrote.

KATHARINE MCPHEE REFLECTS ON CAREER, RELATIONSHIP TO DAVID FOSTER AS BROADWAY SHOW WRAPS

McPhee and Foster first met in 2006 when the music producer mentored the Broadway actress on Season 5 of “American Idol.”

Last year, they got married in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This marriage is McPhee’s second and Foster’s fifth.