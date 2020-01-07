Katharine McPhee reflects on career, relationship to David Foster as Broadway show wraps

Katharine McPhee has been nostalgic this week as the Broadway show she starred in, "Waitress," came to an end.

Ahead of the Broadway production's final performance on Sunday, the 35-year-old actress and singer took to her Instagram on Sunday to reflect on her time playing the role of Jenna, as well as all that's changed in her personal life since.

KATHARINE MCPHEE MAY PERFORM AT STEPDAUGHTER'S WEDDING

"Like the song 'Everything Changes' at the end of the show -- so much of my life has changed during the course of my time here on Broadway and also during the time in which I had the incredible honor to open the show in London. I will always cherish my time here, both on and off the stage," she captioned a photo of herself getting into character backstage.

David Foster's wife continued: "I fell deeply in love with this show; I fell in love with my then-boyfriend and later got engaged during this show; I lost my father during this show; I lost my voice in between doing the show; and then I got married during this show. There have been so many highs and lows, and yet every night, coming to the theatre to tell this story has never failed me. I have always been inspired and moved by it, by the people around me, and by the people in those seats. May we all be so lucky. Thank you all, so much."

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY'S CANADIAN HOLIDAY ARRANGED BY KATHARINE MCPHEE'S HUSBAND DAVID FOSTER

Last month, Foster, 70, praised the actress as he attended the red carpet premiere of Alanis Morissette's musical "Jagged Little Pill."

“She’s the whole package, you know?” Foster told ET about McPhee. “Singing, acting, beauty, she’s got it all!”

In addition to landing the Broadway gig, McPhee has released five studio albums to date.

'AMERICAN IDOL' ALUM KATHARINE MCPHEE IN TALKS TO STAR IN 'NANNY'-STYLE NETFLIX SITCOM: REPORT

McPhee and Foster tied the knot at a church in London last June. McPhee, 35 years his junior, recently poked fun at the couple's age difference in a response to a fan on Twitter who mentioned how she was missing from Foster's 1992 Christmas album.

“The recording schedule for this conflicted with my 3rd grade homework, unfortunately,” McPhee bantered, spurring a slew of memes praising her for the remark.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the star's Broadway show has wrapped, recent reports claimed she may already be slotted for a new deal with Netflix. While few details have been released, Us Weekly reported that McPhee would star in a series similar to "The Nanny."