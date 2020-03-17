Katharine McPhee, David Foster to entertain people stuck inside due to coronavirus with daily Instagram concerts

David Foster and Katharine McPhee announced they’ll be holding daily “housebound” concerts to help entertain everyone stuck inside due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Foster, 70, took to Instagram Live with his wife, 35, to host an impromptu concert where they played songs together for everyone that’s practicing social distancing in an effort to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

“We decided because we’re all housebound as most of you are — or should be — that we would have a little fun,” Foster said, according to People.

The Grammy-winning producer noted that he expected the first concert to be a “disaster” because he doesn’t know how to play a lot of songs that aren’t his.

“We want to take requests for songs, but the thing is, I don’t know how to play any songs [by other people],” he explained. “We’re new at this. We’re gonna be coming to you every day.”

The outlet reports that the duo got things started with a soulful rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” From there, they played “Smile” by Charlie Chaplin and closed the livestream out with “Unforgettable” by Nat King Cole.

The couple each reiterated their promise to do this every day while their fans are stuck inside due to the coronavirus, which has infected more than 169,000 people and killed more than 6,500 around the world.

“was so fun today to go live with my wife-I’m the worlds worst piano accompanist for other people’s songs but Kat is so amazing that she pulls me thru-we are going to try to do it every day-for our own entertainment and hopefully for all of you too-any suggestions are welcome-we were def rookies today,” Foster wrote on Instagram along with a photo of himself at the piano surrounded by his many Grammys.

McPhee posed in the same spot to deliver a message to fans as well, writing: “hi guys- just me here wearing the same sweater for 3 days. me & the hus @davidfoster had so much fun at the piano today going live. we wanna try and do it everyday at 5:30 PT cuz what else is there to do?”

She added: “Thanks @erinfoster for the great idea. see ya all tomorrow? ❤️ ps- it’s crazy how many Grammys I have no?”

The couple tied the knot in London in June 2019. According to their posts from Monday, fans can expect regular free concerts via Instagram Live each day.