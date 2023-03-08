Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Kate Middleton wears camo gear as she visits Irish Guards with new honorary colonel title

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton took over the army title following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
close
Kate Middleton beat Prince William in a cycling contest while visiting the South of Wales Video

Kate Middleton beat Prince William in a cycling contest while visiting the South of Wales

During a visit to the Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre in Port Talbot, Kate Middleton beat Prince William in a cycling competition despite wearing heeled boots.

Kate Middleton has a new look and a new title.

The Princess of Wales visited the Irish Guards Wednesday in a camo jacket and olive green pants as they trained on Salisbury Plain in rural England.

It’s her first visit with the regiment since she became an honorary colonel following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She took over from Prince William, who King Charles III made the new colonel of the Welsh Guard.

Princess Kate looked stylish in her camouflage look with her hair pulled back as she went through some of the drills with the Irish Guards.

Princess Kate made her first visit with the Irish Guards on Wednesday.

Princess Kate made her first visit with the Irish Guards on Wednesday. (Steve Reigate/WPA Pool)

Catherine, Princess of Wales, meets personnel on an exercise during her visit with the Irish Guards March 8, 2023, in Salisbury, England. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales, meets personnel on an exercise during her visit with the Irish Guards March 8, 2023, in Salisbury, England.  (Steve Reigate/WPA Pool)

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON GET OFFICIAL NEW TITLES

She also got to be hands-on with some battlefield casualty training, doing what appears to be some kind of resuscitation work on one solider and applying a tourniquet on another.

The Princess of Wales participated in casualty training with the Irish Guards during her visit.

The Princess of Wales participated in casualty training with the Irish Guards during her visit. (Steve Reigate/WPA Pool)

The casualty training was also part of a briefing demining training, which is currently being delivered by the Irish Guards to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Princess Kate spoke with the soldiers, some of whom are working with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Princess Kate spoke with the soldiers, some of whom are working with the Ukrainian Armed Forces. (Steve Reigate/WPA Pool)

The visit concluded with Kate watching a demonstration of the weapons system used by the regiment.

Princess Kate learned about the regiment's weapons systems during her visit with the Irish Guards.

Princess Kate learned about the regiment's weapons systems during her visit with the Irish Guards. (Steve Reigate/WPA Pool)

Kate Middleton took a hands-on approach during demonstrations in rural England during the snowy weather.

Kate Middleton took a hands-on approach during demonstrations in rural England during the snowy weather. (Steve Reigate/WPA Pool)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The official social media for the Prince and Princess of Wales shared photos from the visit as well. 

"A snowy morning with the @irish_guards on Salisbury Plain! The work of the Irish Guards is as wide-ranging as it is exemplary, from training park rangers on counter-poaching in East Africa to de-mining training for Ukrainian Armed Forces," they wrote in the caption. 

Another tweet said, "Fantastic to be with 'The Micks' today seeing their hard work (whatever the weather!)"

Kate is a regular visitor with the Irish Guards, particularly at their St. Patrick’s Day parades, where she is typically on hand to deliver the traditional shamrock emblem to the guards.

KATE MIDDLETON AND PRINCE WILLIAM SHOW 'WHO THEY ARE BEHIND CLOSED DOORS' WITH BAFTAS 'LOVE TAP': EXPERT

Princess Kate regularly meets with the Irish Guards and typically delivers the traditional shamrock to the regiment during its St. Patrick's Day parade as she did here in 2022.

Princess Kate regularly meets with the Irish Guards and typically delivers the traditional shamrock to the regiment during its St. Patrick's Day parade as she did here in 2022. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

She also proved her athletic capabilities last week when she and Prince William competed in a stationary bike race during a visit to South Wales. Kate beat her husband while wearing a long skirt and heels.

The visit coincided with St. David’s Day, which recognizes the patron saint of Wales, March 1.

Kate Middleton and Prince William faced off in a spin class in South of Wales.

Kate Middleton and Prince William faced off in a spin class in South of Wales. (Getty Images)

Princess Kate’s appearance as honorary colonel with the Irish Guards comes on the same day as the news about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children officially receiving royal titles of their own.

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan announced their daughter Lilibet was christened Friday in a private ceremony and was referred to as Princess Lilibet Diana in the announcement. 

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY’S DAUGHTER PRINCESS LILIBET DIANA CHRISTENED IN CALIFORNIA, ROYAL FAMILY A NO-SHOW

It marks the first time either child of the couple has been referred to with a royal title. Her older brother Archie will be known as a prince, and their titles will be updated on the Buckingham Palace website.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet, have officially received royal titles of their own.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet, have officially received royal titles of their own. (Angela Weiss)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trending