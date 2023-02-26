Expand / Collapse search
Prince William jokes of 'tense journey home' with Kate Middleton after supporting opposing rugby teams

Kate Middleton and Prince William typically stand united, especially amidst family drama, however they rooted for separate teams at the Six Nations match

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Although they stood side by side, Prince William and Kate Middleton could not be further apart at the Six Nations rugby match between Wales and England in Cardiff on Saturday, as they cheered for opposing teams.

The Prince of Wales is a patron of the Welsh Rugby Union while the Princess of Wales is a patron of the English Rugby Union, a responsibility previously designated to Prince Harry.

The future monarchs of the United Kingdom matched in bright red attire as they watched from the stands.

Ahead of the competition, William and Kate met with injured players aided by the Welsh Charitable Trust, where they alluded to a little friendly competition.  

The Prince of Wales and the Princess of Wales represented opposing teams at the rugby match on Saturday.

The Prince of Wales and the Princess of Wales represented opposing teams at the rugby match on Saturday. (Joe Giddens/PA Images)

At the event, Prince William joked "it's going to be a very tense journey home," per the BBC. "If we win today my wife won't speak to me. It will be a tense evening."

Luckily for William, Kate's team reigned victorious, beating Wales 20-10.

The princess, for her part, was most excited about the environment for the game, sharing "The atmosphere is always second-to-none, so I'm looking forward to that."

Prior to the opening of the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite, Prince William shared a laugh with injured players.

Prior to the opening of the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite, Prince William shared a laugh with injured players. (Matthew Horwood)

Inside the gathering, the couple was photographed holding meaningful conversations as well as laughing with the group ahead of the unveiling of the new Sir Tasker Watkins Suite. The space is meant to be utilized by injured players, as well as their families, before matches.

Kate Middleton held court while chatting with injured rugby players in Cardiff, Wales ahead of the rugby match between England and Wales.

Kate Middleton held court while chatting with injured rugby players in Cardiff, Wales ahead of the rugby match between England and Wales. (Matthew Horwood)

Last year, William and Kate brought their eldest son and the future King of England, George along with them to the Six Nations event. Although not in attendance on Saturday, the royal couple discussed their son's involvement with the sport, revealing George is learning how to tackle.

"Because he is tall, he has the physique," Kate shared. "But then there is Louis coming. Charlotte also does rugby."

