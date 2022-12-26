Prince William, Kate Middleton make their debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales on Christmas

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, are returning to a royal family Christmas tradition.

On Sunday, William, Kate and their three children attended the holiday service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk. Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, participated in the holiday service in 2019, but this year marks Prince Louis', 4, debut.

The newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, on Christmas Day. 2022 is the first time the royal family has celebrated the holiday together since the coronavirus pandemic two years ago.

Middleton was seen in a green coat and matching hat as her daughter wore a bright red dress, fitting for Christmas day. William and George wore suits with blue ties and Louis was seen in a blue coat and knee socks.

Before the holiday weekend, Middleton had a special message for Queen Elizabeth II at her second annual "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" event.

She shared on Instagram, "This year’s service is dedicated to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and to all those who are sadly no longer with us. While Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared."

"Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special."

The princess was stunning in a sparkly black jacket with gold trim as she shared, "This year, we've invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service. Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty's tradition of recognizing and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others. Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us."

Christmas was always very special for the queen, who died at 96 years old in September. The queen often spoke of love, charity and family in her annual Christmas speeches throughout her reign, and she gave an especially personal speech last year, after the death of her husband Prince Philip.

The monarch shared, "Although it’s a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why."

Charles previously announced that he would host Christmas at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth's estate in Norfolk, continuing the long tradition within the royal family.

