Prince William wants to give his kids ‘a normal childhood without the confines of royal life,’ expert says

Prince William, who is second in line to the British throne, is determined to give his children as normal of a life as possible.

The 37-year-old shares three children with his wife, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton: 6-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and 1-year-old Prince Louis.

“Both Kate and William… like the idea of having them mix with all the other children of their age to make friends and enjoy a normal childhood without the confines of royal life,” British media commentator Neil Sean told Fox News.

“William, in particular, enjoys doing this as he remembers with such great affection how his mother, the wonderful Princess Diana, arranged all kinds of things for both him and [his brother Prince] Harry to do, like fast-food restaurants, shows, seaside holidays and so forth. Kate always had this [growing up] and it’s something that she wanted to continue with her own children, giving them life skills and, of course, a fun and loving childhood.”

PRINCE HARRY LOSES BATTLE WITH UK NEWSPAPER OVER INSTAGRAM PHOTO

PRINCE HARRY’S POLO PAL NACHO FIGUERAS SAYS ROYAL HAS ‘SUFFERED A LOT,’ ‘WANTS TO LIVE A NORMAL LIFE’

A palace insider told Sean that in early December, the doting parents gave her children a special treat — the chance to see one of their favorite film characters on stage with other local children. Disney Theatrical Productions and Mackintosh’s production of “Mary Poppins” began previews in October 2019 at the Prince Edward Theatre, Playbill reported. The show starred Zizi Strallen as the magical nanny, as well as Charlie Stemp and Petula Clark.

“It all started when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Variety Performance in London last November,” he explained. “Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte wanted to also attend but were told by mum Kate that ’it's not happening on a school night.’ The show is an annual event of stars that perform for free all in the name of charity.”

“The real reason they both wanted to attend was that the show had a segment from the new hit West End smash musical of ‘Mary Poppins’ which is produced by Sir Cameron Mackintosh of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ and ‘Cats’ fame,” he continued. “George and Charlotte love the [1964] film, so Kate arranged for the two to join her at the performance of the show. They were so enthralled… Charlotte now won’t leave the house without telling anyone who will listen that she is planning to fly ‘just like Mary.’”

According to Sean, Clark told him she was “thrilled” to have the young royals among the show’s audience.

KATE MIDDLETON PHOTOGRAPHS HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS FOR ROYAL EXHIBITION: ‘THEIR STORIES WILL STAY WITH ME FOREVER’

PRINCE WILLIAM APPOINTED TO NEW ROYAL POSITION BY QUEEN AMID MEGXIT

“George was a little shy at first but soon overcame that,” claimed Sean. “Then he was well into the spirit of the show. George and Charlotte sat in normal public seats with no special treatment and interacted with all the other children who were in the audience that day.



“George and Charlotte met other members of the cast including Zizi Strallen who stars as the famous Mary Poppins and were in awe at the stunning set. They really wanted to know how they flew across the stage.”

Sean said Middleton, 38, told a palace source both George and Charlotte “want to learn to fly with an [umbrella]," adding, "I do have to point out that it’s not possible and, of course, watch them in case they try.”

In 2016, Time magazine reported William and Middleton haven’t told then-2-year-old George he is a member of a royal family.

KATE MIDDLETON DESCRIBES FEELING 'ISOLATED' WITHOUT PRINCE WILLIAM FOLLOWING PRINCE GEORGE'S BIRTH

KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM GETTING A 'BOOST' IN POPULARITY AMID 'MEGXIT' NEWS, ROYAL EXPERT SAYS

“We are a normal family,” he told BBC’s royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell. “I love my children the same way any father does, so we are very normal in that sense.”

The Duke of Cambridge added that being king is “not something that’s at the top of my priority list to think about.” However, he would be “the first person to put his hand up” and take on more royal responsibilities if needed.

Back in November 2019, a royal source told The Sun that Middleton, in particular, was determined to be a hands-on mom despite her royal title.

“Kate has always wanted the children to live in the real world,” claimed the insider. “She and William don’t want them to live in a gilded bubble. They want them to grow up having the same experiences as other kids."

FOLLOWING 'MEGXIT,' KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM HOST RECEPTION AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE

AFTER ‘MEGXIT,’ SOPHIE, COUNTESS OF WESSEX, IS THE 'PERFECT' PERSON TO TAKE OVER RESPONSIBILITIES, SAYS ROYAL EXPERT

According to the royal source, Middleton had inspiration from her late mother-in-law who wasn’t shy about breaking tradition when it came to raising her sons William and Harry.

“Kate is mindful of how much William loved his mother,” said the source. “She was very unstuffy and wanted William and Harry to fit in with their school friends and experience normality. That’s the baton she handed to Kate.”

Insiders also alleged Middleton’s parenting skills also stemmed from her own childhood. It is believed Middleton was raised going on country walks with her family, baking cakes and “sliding down the stairs on a tray.”

“I know that I was lucky,” said Middleton back in 2015, as reported by the outlet. “My parents and teachers provided me with a wonderful and secure childhood where I always knew I was loved, valued and listened to.”

KATE MIDDLETON HAS TRIED TO BE A 'PEACEMAKER' BETWEEN PRINCES HARRY AND WILLIAM, ROYAL EXPERT SAYS

PRINCE WILLIAM DISCUSSES DEALING WITH 'CHALLENGES' AMID ROYAL FAMILY DRAMA

Royal expert Katie Nicholl, author of “Kate: The Future Queen,” told the outlet Middleton has been “flourishing” as a royal and doting parent.

“She’s had to master juggling her different roles — a royal, a wife and a mom,” Nicholl explained. “But she strikes me as a confident and happy young woman who has got the balance right.”

“From what I have seen, she’s a great mom and those who know her say she is absolutely devoted to her kids. She’s very affectionate and tactile with children — she’s apparently always hugging and kissing George, Charlotte and Louis and filling them with confidence by heaping praise on them. But she is also strict, particularly when it comes to limiting screen time, sugar and demonstrating good manners. She doesn’t tolerate nonsense and in that respect, she is very like her own mother.”

According to Nicholl, those close to Middleton insisted motherhood is her proudest role within the palace.

KATE MIDDLETON STEPS OUT FOR FIRST ROYAL ENGAGEMENT SINCE 'MEGXIT' CONTROVERSY

“After Louis’ birth, one of Kate’s friends said having children had been the making of her, and it really has been,” said Nicholl. “She sees her most important role in life as being a mother, and I think the reason she exudes such confidence and happiness these days is that she has the three children she longed for. It has completed her.”