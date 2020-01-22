Kate Middleton embarks on 24-hour tour of the UK to promote early childhood development

Kate Middleton kicked off a 24-hour tour of the U.K. Tuesday designed to promote her ongoing initiative of supporting the early development of children.

The Duchess of Cambridge kicked off the brief tour at the MiniBrum at Thinktank Birmingham Science Museum, where she was shown around by children who helped design the interactive mini-city space.

Kate, 38, was on hand to discuss her new survey with parents and other caregivers. The survey asks five questions about raising children under 5, including questions about nature versus nurture, health and happiness and more. Kate hopes to use the results from the survey to help guide parents in raising the next generation.

“Parents, carers and families are at the heart of caring for children in the formative years, so that is why I want to listen to them,” The Duchess of Cambridge said in a statement posted to the Kensington Royal Instagram account. “As a parent I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children.”

She continued: “I want to hear the key issues affecting our families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most. My ambition is to provide a lasting change for generations to come.”

According to People, Kate sat with fellow mothers where she discussed what she’s learned so far about early childhood development since taking up this initiative.

“I have listened to experts, academics, practitioners and service providers who work every day to make our families and communities stronger,” she said. “I wanted to dig deeper to understand issues we face and how best to tackle them together.”

Kate called the first five years of life, “the most important years for lifelong health and happiness.”

She also notes that it’s important to set up a good foundation in those years as it can “help us avoid adversity, or certainly build resilience to adversity in later life, prevent challenges with mental health later down the line.”

Kate shares children Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, who will turn 2 in April, with her husband Prince William.