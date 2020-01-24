'Megxit' still has Prince William, Kate Middleton 'reeling,' royal expert says

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step back from their senior royal duties is reportedly having a major impact on his brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced earlier this month that they plan to step back from their senior royal duties, a lot of attention and responsibility has reportedly fallen on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, William and Kate are only just coming to terms with the new makeup of the royal family.

“I think the severity of what’s happened has had a huge impact on his brother, on his sister-in-law,” Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight of Harry's decision.

She added: “Both of them are still reeling from the news, coming to terms with the reality of this situation.”

The royal expert previously discussed the impact that losing Harry and Meghan in the public eye has had on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already. She notes that the duo received an extra warm reception at a royal engagement in Bradford earlier this month and has seemed noticeably more jovial in public in an effort to keep up appearances.

“The warm reception William and Kate received has given them a huge boost,” Nicholl told OK!, according to the Daily Mail. “They've stuck to the tried-and-tested approach, promoting a united royal family and it's a success.”

As for personal turmoil, she noted that Harry is likely missing his brother at this point.

“The past week must have been incredibly hard. With William busy performing royal duties, he's not got his brother by his side right now and his father, Prince Charles, has returned to Scotland.”

In a speech given at a dinner for supporters of the Sentebale charity in London, Prince Harry addressed why he and Markle chose to relinquish their "royal highness" titles and move part-time to Canada.

"The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly," the prince said. "It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is, we're not walking away, and we certainly aren't walking away from you."

Harry has met with Queen Elizabeth and other senior royals to work out a deal that will see him and Markle relinquish their “royal highness” titles and pay back $3.1 million used to renovate their Frogmore Cottage residence. Harry capped things off by finally arriving in Canada where he and his wife will live part-time and raise 8-month-old Archie.