Kate Middleton salutes Paris Olympics athletes in rare appearance with Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William are Olympics enthusiasts.

The Princess of Wales supported the Great Britain Olympic team in a rare video message captured alongside her husband.

Middleton radiated beauty with her dark brown hair swept to the side as she wore a navy blue striped sweater, while William sported a blue Adidas Team GB polo shirt and a scruffy beard.

"Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey," the official KensingtonRoyal account shared across social media platforms.

"Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud! Here's to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer."

Middleton, who has largely remained out of the spotlight since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March, took the lead in the quick clip, "From all of us watching at home, congratulations to team GB."

"Well done on all you've achieved. You've been an inspiration to us all," William echoed.

David Beckham jumped into the congratulatory message, "Hey team GB, we are so proud of you. Congratulations."

"Thank you Great Britain. On behalf of Big Snoop Dogg, the prince and his lovely wife," the West Coast rapper said to close out the video.

Middleton has remained focused on her health after she announced in a video message in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment after a planned abdominal surgery in January showed "cancer had been present."

Middleton has not disclosed the form or extent of the cancer.

The Princess of Wales explained that after her abdominal surgery, it was believed her condition was "non-cancerous." However, further testing showed "cancer had been present." She was advised to begin chemotherapy by her medical team.

