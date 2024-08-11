Tom Cruise dives into Paris Olympics closing ceremony in jaw-dropping stunt

Tom Cruise brought Hollywood to Paris, and back around again.

The "Mission: Impossible" star descended from the top of the Stade de France after H.E.R. sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Cameras panned to the top of the building to watch Cruise effortlessly fly through the sky and down to the athletes who competed in the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad.

After walking through a sea of competitors, Simone Biles and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass handed Cruise the flag for him to bring it back to the States in a nod to signify the hand-off from Paris to the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"Thank you, Paris! Now off to LA," Cruise shared on X.

In a pre-recorded clip, Cruise rode through town and onto a plane before he made his way to the top of the Hollywood sign in LA, which was now configured to show the Olympic rings.

The "Top Gun: Maverick" star filmed part of the spot in March when he was seen flashing his abs while posing on top of the iconic landmark.

Athletes cruised around town before the flag was finally brought to Venice Beach where the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed before Billie Eilish took the stage.

Olympic breakout star, Snoop Dogg, was back on the West Coast to perform with legendary hip hop icon, Dr. Dre, to welcome the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics to town.