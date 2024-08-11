Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Cruise dives into Paris Olympics closing ceremony in jaw-dropping stunt

Los Angeles musicians Snoop Dogg, Billie Eilish and Red Hot Chili Peppers perform as an ode to Olympics 2028 in LA

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Tom Cruise takes on speedflying for 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' Video

Tom Cruise takes on speedflying for 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'

Go behind the scenes with Tom Cruise as he performs one of the "most dangerous sports in the world" for "Mission: Impossible." (Credit: Paramount Picture/Skydance)

Tom Cruise brought Hollywood to Paris, and back around again.

The "Mission: Impossible" star descended from the top of the Stade de France after H.E.R. sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Cameras panned to the top of the building to watch Cruise effortlessly fly through the sky and down to the athletes who competed in the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad.

Tom Cruise wears leather jacket and slacks.

Tom Cruise descended down into the Paris Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday. (Getty Images)

After walking through a sea of competitors, Simone Biles and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass handed Cruise the flag for him to bring it back to the States in a nod to signify the hand-off from Paris to the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. 

"Thank you, Paris! Now off to LA," Cruise shared on X.

In a pre-recorded clip, Cruise rode through town and onto a plane before he made his way to the top of the Hollywood sign in LA, which was now configured to show the Olympic rings. 

The "Top Gun: Maverick" star filmed part of the spot in March when he was seen flashing his abs while posing on top of the iconic landmark.

Actor Tom Cruise holds Olympics flag during closing ceremonies.

Tom Cruise waived the Olympic flag on stage at the closing ceremony. (Getty Images)

Athletes cruised around town before the flag was finally brought to Venice Beach where the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed before Billie Eilish took the stage.

Olympic breakout star, Snoop Dogg, was back on the West Coast to perform with legendary hip hop icon, Dr. Dre, to welcome the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics to town.

