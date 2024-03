Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The British monarchy’s future rests on its heir as his wife and father face personal health battles.

In a stunning announcement that followed weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts, Kate Middleton revealed on Friday that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

The Princess of Wales disclosed her condition in a video message recorded Wednesday in Windsor. It came after relentless speculation on social media ever since January when she was hospitalized for unspecified abdominal surgery.

KATE MIDDLETON'S CANCER ANNOUNCEMENT SHOWS HOW SHE IS 'THINKING OF OTHERS': ROYAL EXPERT

"The monarchy has been dealt with an unprecedented one-two punch, and now everything rests on Prince William’s shoulders," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital.



"Having lost his mother, Princess Diana, at such a young age and in such a public way, it all seems so tragic and terribly unfair," he shared. "But if anyone personifies the royal stiff upper lip approach, it’s Kate and William. They have to remain strong and upbeat for their children."

The news is another jolt for the royal family since the announcement last month that King Charles III was being treated for an unspecified type of cancer. It was discovered while the 75-year-old was undergoing a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate.

"… I do not know how William can cope with fulfilling his duties and look after his family at the same time," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner admitted to Fox News Digital.

Middleton, 42, hadn’t been seen publicly since Christmas until a video surfaced this week of her with William. It showed the couple walking from a shop that sells produce grown on the royal family’s Windsor estate.

It was also this week that the Information Commissioner’s Office announced it is investigating a report that at least one member of staff at the London Clinic tried to snoop on the royal’s medical records while she was a patient at the hospital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In Friday’s video shared on the royal family’s social media accounts, Middleton was seen sitting on a wooden bench on a lawn dotted with daffodils. The flowers, which bloom in early spring, symbolize hope for people fighting cancer.

"I am well," she said. "I am getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal."

She also noted that her husband, 41, is "a great source of comfort and reassurance" as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy.

"Just like everyone else, the royal family is susceptible to illness," British broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti told Fox News Digital. "The king and Princess of Wales are both undergoing treatment for cancer, which means Prince William will also be under a considerable amount of stress."

"His father and his wife are not only important royals – to him, they are close family," he shared. "As she explained, their three children will also need to be supported as they absorb this news, and experience the knock-on effect of having their mother undergoing serious medical treatment. They are young and will need the support of their mother and father."

The couple share three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When Kensington Palace originally announced that the Princess of Wales had abdominal surgery, William put a pause on his royal duties to look after his wife and their children. On Feb. 27, he pulled out of a service honoring his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, at the last minute. At the time, palace officials said he was unable to attend due to a personal matter.

Queen Camilla led the British royal family at the service. The king has canceled most of his public duties as he continues to undergo treatment for his cancer.

William has since resumed his work.

"The prince will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year," a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Middleton's absence from the public eye – and little information about what prompted her surgery – quickly triggered speculation and gossip about her health. Distrust of the monarchy only intensified after the princess admitted that she edited an official family photo, one that was supposed to reassure the public that she was doing well. Palace officials struggled to regain control of the narrative as conjecture and conspiracy theories persisted.

"As a society, we need to examine the intrusive nature of the sustained obsession many people have with the personal details of the lives of the royal family," Sacerdoti said. "They do have public roles, but they are entitled to live their lives without the dreadful level of intrusion they have experienced in recent weeks."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Charles said he is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did," according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace. The king, who received prostate treatment in the same hospital and, at the same time, Middleton had her surgery, has remained in the "closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law" in the past weeks.

The king and Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time," the palace said.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who have been estranged from the Prince and Princess of Wales since their move to California in 2020, wished Middleton well.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement.

In her announcement, Middleton said it had been thought that her condition was non-cancerous until post-surgery tests revealed the diagnosis.

"This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she said.

KATE MIDDLETON ANNOUNCES SHE HAS CANCER, UNDERGOING CHEMOTHERAPY TREATMENT

She admitted it has been "an incredibly tough couple of months" for her family.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that Middleton will return to work in accordance with advice from her medical team.

"The princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team," the spokesperson said. "She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."

Middleton said she and William prioritized taking time "to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

Royal watchers agreed that all eyes will be on William as he leads his family – and the monarchy – while his wife focuses on healing.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," she said. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able – but for now, I must focus on making a full recovery," she said.