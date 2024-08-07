Snoop Dogg's Olympic gold: From 'Gin & Juice' and Martha Stewart to viral sensation

If charming authenticity was an Olympic sport, Snoop Dogg would have a gold medal.

The rapper has been creating memorable moments, like carrying the Olympic torch, swimming with Michael Phelps, dancing with Simone Biles, and most recently taking in a dressage event with his longtime unlikely buddy, Martha Stewart.

"When the lights are on, that’s when I shine the best," he told the Associated Press. "This opportunity was nothing but a chance for me to show the world what it’s supposed to look like when you put the right person in the right environment."

The 52-year-old, who is working as a correspondent for NBC during the games, first showed his skills as a commentator during a 2020 boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Robinson.

TOM CRUISE, SNOOP DOGG, LADY GAGA MARVEL AT OLYMPIC WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS COMPETITION

He later covered the Tokyo Games with Kevin Hart for NBC, further showcasing his authentic take on the competition.

"But remember, I’m a rapper. So, ain’t no rapper ever did what I’m doing," said Snoop. "It’s limitations to the field that I come from. Rappers aren’t supposed to do this. I tend to do the unthinkable."

Snoop was born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. in Long Beach, California, and his rise to Olympic commentator and friendly household name has a somewhat unlikely origin.

In 1992, he made a guest appearance on Dr. Dre’s debut solo single, "Deep Cover," and later his album, "The Chronic," became a fixture on the West Coast rap and hip-hop scene, earning his first Grammy nomination for his collaboration with Dr. Dre on "Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang."

"It’s limitations to the field that I come from. Rappers aren’t supposed to do this. I tend to do the unthinkable." — Snoop Dogg

SNOOP DOGG TO PRODUCE A BIOPIC ABOUT HIS LIFE: 'I WAITED A LONG TIME TO PUT THIS PROJECT TOGETHER'

He released his debut album, "Doggystyle," on Dr. Dre’s Death Row Records in 1993. The album was a success and included one of his most popular songs, "Gin and Juice," earning a Grammy nomination for best rap solo performance.

The rapper had legal trouble before his rise to fame, serving jail time after a 1990 conviction for cocaine possession, as well as having involvement with the Rollin’ 20s Crips in Long Beach, per Rolling Stone.

In 1993, he and his bodyguard were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a rival gang member.

Snoop was acquitted in 1996 and began to change his relationship with the gangster lifestyle, starting with his sophomore album, "Tha Doggfather."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In an interview with Jemele Hill for Revolt, he explained his label, Death Row Records, "wanted me to change, like they didn’t want me to go, like, as soft as I did on [Tha] Doggfather."

"They wanted me to keep it gangsta. They wanted me to, like, remain gangsta and still be, you know, f---ing s--t up, but I just went through a murder case and I couldn’t," he continued.

When the label criticized the album, he recalled, "‘Y’all not feeling what I’m feeling. Y’all didn’t sit in that courtroom with your life on the line. Y’all didn’t have to go through the agony of watching this man’s family look at me as being responsible for this man being dead, like, y’all not carrying that weight that I’m carrying."

"Tha Doggfather" went on to sell 2 million units, earning double platinum status.

SNOOP DOGG SETS GUINNESS WORLD RECORD FOR LARGEST GIN AND JUICE COCKTAIL

Snoop’s rap career continued as he released multiple albums, and in 2004, his first No. 1 hit, "Drop It Like It’s Hot."

Throughout his musical career, he’s released 20 studio albums, including this year’s "Missionary," and earned 16 Grammy nominations.

His pop culture impact has proven to be lasting, including popularizing adding "izzle" into the lexicon.

In 2004, he said that he brought it into "the mainstream for sure, but it's a way of speaking that's been around for years. It originated in Northern California."

"They wanted me to, like, remain gangsta … but I just went through a murder case and I couldn’t." — Snoop Dogg

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He’s dabbled in acting, landing leads in films like "The Wash" and the horror film "Bones." He also had smaller roles in "Half Baked," "Starsky & Hutch" as well as "Training Day," starring Denzel Washington.

Snoop’s image continued to evolve as he emerged as a family man with his wife, Shante Broadus.

The couple met as teens and later married in 1997. Together they share sons Corde and Cordell and daughter Cori. He also has one child, son Julian, from a relationship with Laurie Holmond.

They briefly split in 2004, around the time he claimed to have been working as a real-life pimp, according to Rolling Stone.

RAP LEGEND SNOOP DOGG DISCUSSES UNLIKELY FRIENDSHIP WITH NFL STAR

"But I had enough. That pimping s--t was cool because I needed to do it; t's in me; but I'm into the family, I'm into this now," he told the outlet in 2006 of his decision to stop.

While moving away from that image, Snoop also became involved in coaching football for his son.

"My business people always say it's a loss, because when I'm in football mode, I don't go out and make money. But when I'm into these kids, it ain't about making money, it's about making [their] dreams come true on some real s--t," he told Rolling Stone.

It was his children who urged him to reconcile with Broadus, which he did in 2007.

SNOOP DOGG SAYS PRINCE HARRY, PRINCE WILLIAM ‘ARE MY BOYS’ AFTER LEARNING THE ROYALS WERE FANS

Snoop told People at the time, "I thought I was the man, and I was willing to give up what I had at home for that, until I realized that what I had at home was irreplaceable."

He added, "I had kids with my wife because I wanted to be with my wife. And those three babies are all wanted, and I wanted to be with them."

Broadus currently works as Snoop’s manager, as of 2021.

"Shante has been guiding my career behind the scenes from day one," Snoop said in a press release at the time, per People. "She has always been my final gut check with all my decisions, and I wouldn't be where I am today without her. I am grateful to have her as my official manager, helping to build the Snoop Dogg empire together."

SNOOP DOGG TURNED DOWN ONLYFANS DESPITE CLAIMS HE COULD HAVE MADE $100M

Snoop’s image continued to evolve after his reconciliation with Broadus, particularly after he appeared on Martha Stewart’s show, "Martha Stewart Living" in 2008.

"Well, Snoop came on my show, and what was really charming about Snoop, first of all, was his giggle. He giggles in a very, very nice way," Stewart recalled in her 2023 Sports Illustrated cover interview.

"And his quest for learning! He is a real student, and that’s what really appealed to me," she added.

After that, he made a return appearance on the show, and they remained friendly over the years.

SNOOP DOGG AND MARTHA STEWART TEAM UP FOR NEW HALLOWEEN TV SHOW

They appeared together at the "Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber" in 2015, and Snoop later told told People in 2019, "She sat next to me, and she stole the show. She was the funniest roaster that night."

He added, "In that moment I knew I wanted to be alongside this lady for the rest of my life."

They went on to collaborate on several projects, co-hosting Puppy Bowls, VH1’s celebrity cooking show "Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party" and "Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween."

At the Olympics, Stewart celebrated her 83rd birthday, and the duo took in the dressage event wearing matching horseback riding attire.

SNOOP DOGG CELEBRATES WITH US SWIMMER'S WIFE DURING GOLD MEDAL RACE IN HEARTWARMING MOMENT

Stewart told "Today" that Snoop had invited her to the event, saying, "Snoop called me, and he knows I love horses," adding, "He's a little fearful of horses."

"I think he’s done an amazing job for the Olympics," she told AP.

"This is the celebration of the finest athleticism ever in the world, and he has made it so accessible to everybody," she continued. "That’s his talent. Everybody loves him."

Snoop told the outlet he initially thought NBC would want him to be more "buttoned-up" in his commentary, but they encouraged him to be his authentic self, especially after his Olympic trials coverage.

WILLIE NELSON, SNOOP DOGG 'SMOKED A LOT OF MARIJUANA' TOGETHER IN AMSTERDAM

"This is what I do. I do it every day," he said.

"That’s why it’s not hard for me," he continued. "It’s not like an act, the bits that we do. They’re comfortable. They’re not stretched or forced. It’s me being me."

Snoop will next be dispensing advice as a coach on the upcoming season of "The Voice" alongside Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and Michael Bublé.

"Well, if you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music," Snoop said on "The Tonight Show."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So, this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music and to be a real coach," the rapper continued, "and to really give direction to some of these artists that could be, you know, today's next big thing."

He also noted that he and Stefani "have been friends for a long time, in a real way. She's a California girl." Snoop also had high praise for McEntire.

"That's the queen. I mean, I'm Snoop Dogg," he said. "I respect the queen. All hail the mighty queen!"