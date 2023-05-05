Expand / Collapse search
Royals
Published

Kate Middleton honors Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana ahead of King Charles' coronation

King Charles III's coronation will take place Saturday at Westminster Abbey

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Martha MacCallum on King Charles’ coronation prep: ‘A lot of excitement’ Video

Martha MacCallum on King Charles’ coronation prep: ‘A lot of excitement’

‘The Story’ anchor reflects on the long-awaited coronation of King Charles, who was four years old when his mother Queen Elizabeth was crowned 70 years ago.

With just hours until King Charles III’s coronation, Kate Middleton is keeping the memory of Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana close to her heart ahead of the historic day. 

During the Princess of Wales’ jampacked Friday, she was spotted at a Buckingham Palace lunch to welcome governors-general and prime ministers before King Charles’ big event.

Middleton stunned in a black-and-white long-sleeve dress and appeared to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by accessorizing with jewels gifted from the late British monarch.

The pearl drop earrings, which have also been worn by Princess Diana, were reportedly a gift to the late queen from the ruler of Bahrain for her 1947 wedding, according to People. 

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON ‘DEDICATED TO DUTY’ AS MONARCHY'S FUTURE: ' A REAL PARTNERSHIP'

Kate Middleton

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana by wearing jewelry pieces previously worn by the royals. (Getty Images)

The sparkly earrings included a large round diamond with smaller diamonds below and a hanging pearl.

Kate Middleton smiling with two gentlemen at an event

Kate Middleton and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend a realm rovernors general and prime ministers lunch ahead of King Charles' coronation. (Toby Melville/Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Kate Middleton

Princess Kate Middleton stunned in a black-and-white long-sleeve dress and appeared to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by accessorizing with jewels gifted from the late British monarch. (Getty Images)

Prince William matched with the Princess of Wales in a dark suit and tie. 

Middleton completed her look with black Aquazzura bow tie pumps for the royal outing, which appear to be the same heels Meghan Markle wore during previous royal occasions.

Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William attend a realm governors general and prime ministers lunch at Buckingham Palace in London May 5, 2023. (Getty Images)

Princess Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton completed her look with black Aquazzura bow tie pumps. (Getty Images)

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle appears to have worn the same black heels during previous royal occasions.  (Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by King Charles as they spoke with spectators lining up to say hello. 

King Charles wore a navy suit with a light pink tie and shook hands with people in the crowd. 

Fans excitedly held posters and dressed in the United Kingdom flag colors to meet the royals. 

THE LIFE OF KING CHARLES III

King Charles III

King Charles wore a navy suit with a light pink tie and shook hands with people in the crowd.  (Getty Images)

Prince William and Middleton made their first official coronation appearance Thursday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took the Tube, London's public transportation system, for a visit to the Dog & Duck Pub. The pub is roughly a mile from Buckingham Palace.

William was seen outside the pub, talking with fans and joking about his father’s coronation. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton make first coronation appearance

The Prince and Princess of Wales took the Tube, London's public transportation system, for a visit to the Dog & Duck Pub. The pub is roughly a mile from Buckingham Palace. (Getty Images)

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON MAKE FIRST OFFICIAL CORONATION WEEK APPEARANCE AS THEY RIDE THE TUBE TO A PUB

Prince William jokes about King Charles’ coronation Video

"Anything exciting planned this weekend?" a royal fan asked in the video. 

"A very quiet weekend, nothing happening at all," Prince William quipped. 

KING CHARLES ‘KNEW’ QUEEN CAMILLA ‘WAS GOING TO BE CROWNED ALONGSIDE HIM’ EXPERT CLAIMS: ‘THEY MEAN BUSINESS’

As King Charles is crowned this weekend, Prince William will be one step closer to the British throne.

King Charles sitting and smiling at the camera

King Charles' coronation will be the first since his mother Queen Elizabeth II's in 1952. (Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales’ father became Britain’s new monarch upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022. 

The 74-year-old and his wife, Queen Camilla, will officially be crowned Saturday at London’s Westminster Abbey. 

A star-studded coronation concert is planned for Sunday. 

Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and Lionel Richie have confirmed they will be performing during the royal extravaganza. 

Tom Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger and even Disney’s beloved character Winnie the Pooh are a few celebrity guests who will be in attendance during King Charles’ coronation weekend.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

