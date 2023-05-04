Go Back
  Published
    17 Images

    The life of King Charles III

    A photo gallery of the life of King Charles III.

  • Four generations of the Royal Family pose for a photograph.
    Princess Elizabeth holds Prince Charles after his christening. The baby's grandfather, King George VI and great grandmother, Queen Mary are also in this Royal Family photograph.
  • Queen Elizabeth II with Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother watching an RAF fly-past from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
    2nd June 1953: Queen Elizabeth II with (left to right) Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (1900 - 2002) watching an RAF fly-past from the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen's Coronation ceremony.  
  • Prince Charles closing the door of a Royal car for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
    13th January 1960: Prince Charles closing the door of a Royal car for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, as they leave Romsey Station, Hampshire to attend the wedding of Lady Mountbatten.  
  • Future Prince of Wales Prince Charles of England
    19-year-old future Prince of Wales Prince Charles of England, 1967. 
  • The Royal Family relaxing in a drawing room at Sandringham House.
    1st April 1969: The Royal Family relaxing in a drawing room at Sandringham House, Norfolk (clockwise) Prince Edward, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne, Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Andrew. 
  • Prince Charles leans back on to railings as he chats with Camilla Parker Bowles.
    Prince Charles leans back on railings as he chats with Camilla Parker Bowles during a break in a polo game at Windsor Great Park, June 1975  
  • Prince Charles, watched by H.M. Queen Elizabeth II places the gold coronet of The Prince of Wales on his head.
    Prince Charles, watched by H.M. Queen Elizabeth II, places the gold coronet of The Prince of Wales on his head at his investiture as Prince of Wales on July 1, 1969.
  • Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, wearing a huge bearskin and in the uniform of Colonel of the Welsh Guards
    Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, wearing a huge bearskin and in the uniform of Colonel of the Welsh Guards, takes part in Trooping the Colour on June 17, 1978.
  • Prince Charles, Prince of Wales as Captain of Royal Navy ship, HMS Bronington giving orders
    OCTOBER 1976:  Prince Charles, Prince of Wales as Captain of Royal Navy ship, HMS Bronington giving orders during a mine counter measure exercise in October 1976 in the Firth of Forth, Scotland.  
  • Prince Charles, Prince of Wales trains in a jet
    Prince Charles trains in a jet at RAF Cranwell in order to gain his 'wings' on August 01, 1971 in Cranwell, England.  
  • Charles, Prince of Wales laughing with his fiancee, Lady Diana Spencer
    Charles, Prince of Wales laughing with his fiancée, Lady Diana Spencer (1961 - 1997), outside Buckingham Palace, after announcing their engagement, February 24, 1981. 
  • Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, kissing his wife, Princess Diana
    Prince Charles kissing his wife, Princess Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London after their wedding, July 29, 1981. 
  • PRINCE CHARLES AND PRINCESS DIANA WITH PRINCE WILLIAM AND HARRY
    Prince Charles and Princess Diana with Prince William and Prince Harry, 1984.
  • he Prince of Wales, Prince William and Prince Harry look at floral tributes to Diana, Princess of Wales outside Kensington Palace
    The Prince of Wales, Prince William and Prince Harry look at floral tributes to Diana, Princess of Wales outside Kensington Palace on September 5, 1997 in London, England.   
  • Prince Charles and The Duchess Of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles attend the Service of Prayer and Dedication
    Prince Charles and The Duchess Of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, attend the Service of Prayer and Dedication following their marriage at The Guildhall, at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2005.
  • Queen Elizabeth II and HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are joined at Clarence House by their immediate family.
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are joined at Clarence House by their immediate family, The Prince of Wales (L), Princess Anne, The Princess Royal (above C), The Duke of York (TopL) and The Earl of Wessex (TopR). The event was a dinner hosted by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to celebrate the forthcoming Diamond Wedding Anniversary of the Queen and The Duke, on November 18, 2007.
  • Britain's King Charles III walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II
    Britain's King Charles III walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022.
