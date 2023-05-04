Move Back
The life of King Charles III
A photo gallery of the life of King Charles III.
- Princess Elizabeth holds Prince Charles after his christening. The baby's grandfather, King George VI and great grandmother, Queen Mary are also in this Royal Family photograph.read more
- 2nd June 1953: Queen Elizabeth II with (left to right) Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (1900 - 2002) watching an RAF fly-past from the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen's Coronation ceremony.read more
- 13th January 1960: Prince Charles closing the door of a Royal car for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, as they leave Romsey Station, Hampshire to attend the wedding of Lady Mountbatten.read more
- 19-year-old future Prince of Wales Prince Charles of England, 1967.read more
- 1st April 1969: The Royal Family relaxing in a drawing room at Sandringham House, Norfolk (clockwise) Prince Edward, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne, Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Andrew.read more
- Prince Charles leans back on railings as he chats with Camilla Parker Bowles during a break in a polo game at Windsor Great Park, June 1975read more
- Prince Charles, watched by H.M. Queen Elizabeth II, places the gold coronet of The Prince of Wales on his head at his investiture as Prince of Wales on July 1, 1969.read more
- Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, wearing a huge bearskin and in the uniform of Colonel of the Welsh Guards, takes part in Trooping the Colour on June 17, 1978.read more
- OCTOBER 1976: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales as Captain of Royal Navy ship, HMS Bronington giving orders during a mine counter measure exercise in October 1976 in the Firth of Forth, Scotland.read more
- Prince Charles trains in a jet at RAF Cranwell in order to gain his 'wings' on August 01, 1971 in Cranwell, England.read more
- Charles, Prince of Wales laughing with his fiancée, Lady Diana Spencer (1961 - 1997), outside Buckingham Palace, after announcing their engagement, February 24, 1981.read more
- Prince Charles kissing his wife, Princess Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London after their wedding, July 29, 1981.read more
- Prince Charles and Princess Diana with Prince William and Prince Harry, 1984.read more
- The Prince of Wales, Prince William and Prince Harry look at floral tributes to Diana, Princess of Wales outside Kensington Palace on September 5, 1997 in London, England.read more
- Prince Charles and The Duchess Of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, attend the Service of Prayer and Dedication following their marriage at The Guildhall, at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2005.read more
- Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are joined at Clarence House by their immediate family, The Prince of Wales (L), Princess Anne, The Princess Royal (above C), The Duke of York (TopL) and The Earl of Wessex (TopR). The event was a dinner hosted by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to celebrate the forthcoming Diamond Wedding Anniversary of the Queen and The Duke, on November 18, 2007.read more
- Britain's King Charles III walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022.read more
