Prince William, Kate Middleton make first official coronation week appearance as they ride the Tube to a pub

Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first official coronation appearance Thursday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took the Tube – London's public transportation system – for a visit to the Dog & Duck Pub. The pub is roughly a mile away from Buckingham Palace.

"Jumping on the Elizabeth Line to Soho!" a photo of the royal couple was captioned on social media.

KING CHARLES, PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON'S 3 KIDS PREPARE FOR CORONATION WITH ROYAL FAMILY REHEARSAL

William and Kate are preparing for Saturday's coronation of King Charles III.

Middleton wore a red coat over a white dress paired with white heels for the occasion while William kept it casual in a suit with a blue collared shirt.

The prince explained he had "just had a bit of cider" as he is focused on the coronation this weekend, according to People magazine. "I will drink after the coronation but not now."

Prince William has a speaking role in the ceremony. He is the only member of the royal family who will honor King Charles with a spoken vow.

KING CHARLES' CORONATION DETAILS REVEALED

According to the liturgy of the service, about halfway through the historic ceremony, William will kneel before his father, place his hands between his and recite: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

Prince William and Middleton spoke to a crowd of people while visiting the pub.

"We have a lot of visitors," William noted, according to the outlet. "We are getting people from all over the world. Fantastic."

He also touched on reports of heavy rain for coronation weekend saying, "Crossing fingers for the weather!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

King Charles' coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. Prince William and Middleton will both be in attendance. Prince Harry will also attend the coronation, but without his wife Meghan Markle.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th," Buckingham Palace previously shared. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Prince Archie will celebrate his fourth birthday the same day as King Charles' ceremony.

"It's going to be a low-key party at home," a source told People magazine. "They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.