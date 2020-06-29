Kate Middleton reveals how Prince Louis is making big brother Prince George 'a little grumpy'

Even princes experience sibling rivalry.

Last week, Kate Middleton paid a visit to a children's hospice in Norfolk called The Nook, where she helped to plant a garden and meet with staff members from the facility to thank them for their services.

At the event, according to People magazine, the Duchess, 38, admitted that her sons, Prince George, 6, and Prince Louis, 2, have turned gardening into a competition.

"The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers," said Middleton. "Louis is winning, so George is a little grumpy about that."

Several photos of Middleton visiting The Nook were shared to Instagram by Kensington Palace, featuring a handful of shots of the royal getting her hands dirty while gardening.

"This #ChildrensHospiceWeek The Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Patron of @eachhospices since 2012, joined families to plant a garden for The Nook, one of EACH’s purpose-built hospices," read the caption. "Using plants bought during her visit to Fakenham Garden Centre last week, The Duchess worked alongside an EACH volunteer gardener and a family to plant a garden that will provide enjoyment for children and families."

The post explained that hospice care for children has not stopped for any East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) since the coronavirus outbreak.

"Marking the end of Children’s Hospice Week, The Duchess also met with staff from EACH’s care and facilities teams to thank them for the incredible work that they do," said the post.

Per an Instagram post shared by EACH on Sunday, Middleton also offered a statement of support to the organization's various hospices and the families they support.

"'This Children’s Hospice Week, I’d like to thank the amazing staff for all the work that you do in children’s hospices around the UK. The care and the nurture that you provide children and families in the most unimaginable circumstances is just awe inspiring," read the post. “I’d also like to pay tribute to all those families out there who are caring for and looking after a child with a life-limiting illness. You do the most extraordinary job and I know it’s particularly hard at the moment so my thoughts go out to you all."

The photo shared within the post showed the Duchess sharing a laugh with another gardener.