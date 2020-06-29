Princess Eugenie shows off her back scar from scoliosis, encourages followers to do the same

Princess Eugenie proudly shared a photo of her back scar on Instagram in celebration of International Scoliosis Awareness Day on Saturday.

The British royal tossed her hair up and wore a black T-shirt that showed off her scar.

“Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day. I just wanted to share my scar and encourage anyone out there who's gone through something similar to share theirs with me," the 30-year-old wrote.

She added: “Let's be proud of our scars! I'd love to repost any of your images on my stories so please tag me and I will share. #internationalscoliosisawarenessday.”

Eugenie had spinal surgery when she was 12 years old.

In 2018, she proudly showed off her spinal scar at her wedding to Jack Brooksbank. The daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew wore an elegant gown that had a low back.

“I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support that I have received since showing my scar on my wedding day,” Eugenie wrote on Instagram last year for Internation Scoliosis Awareness Day.

She concluded: “To all of you who have just received the diagnosis, to those wearing braces, to those recovering from an operation and for those who have lived with a scar for years - My thoughts are with you on Scoliosis Awareness Day. And to the doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and researchers - Thank You.”