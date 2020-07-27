Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle endured ‘awkward moments’ while trying to develop a connection: book

As wives of British royals, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have endured some “awkward moments.”

The claim is being made in the upcoming bombshell book “Finding Freedom,” written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Numerous palace insiders came forward to the two journalists and detailed what led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure as senior members of the British royal family.

The couple currently resides in Markle’s native Los Angeles with their son Archie.

Over the weekend, The Sunday Times reported that Middleton, who is married to Prince Harry's older brother Prince William, didn’t instantly roll out the red carpet for her new sister-in-law.

KATE MIDDLETON 'BARELY ACKNOWLEDGED' MEGHAN MARKLE DURING ROYAL FAMILY FALLOUT: BOOK

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON DON'T VIEW THEMSELVES AS CELEBRITIES, ROYAL EXPERT SAYS: 'DUTY COMES FIRST'

“Though it was not necessarily her responsibility, Kate did little to bridge the divide,” wrote Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

The authors insisted that while the duchesses “were not at war with each other,” there were some “awkward moments.”

According to the book, Middleton, 38, felt she and the former American actress, 38, didn’t have much in common “other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace.”

Katie Nicholl, a royal correspondent for Vanity Fair, pointed out that friends of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke to the Mail on Sunday, insisting the couple had “done all they possibly could” to welcome Markle into the royal family. They claimed Middleton herself personally cooked vegan meals for the former “Suits” star during a visit to their home at Anmer Hall.

PRINCE WILLIAM ‘WAS REALLY HURT’ AFTER PRINCE HARRY’S SHOCKING ‘MEGXIT’ ANNOUNCEMENT, ROYAL EXPERT CLAIMS

KATE MIDDLETON CONFRONTED PRINCE HARRY WITH CONCERNS ABOUT MEGHAN MARKLE AFTER THEY BEGAN DATING, NEW BOOK SAYS

Still, Scobie and Durand wrote the women “struggled to move past distant politeness.”

Markle initially hoped Middleton would “show her the ropes” in being a member of “The Firm.” But the book claimed that Middleton, who was pregnant at the time with Prince Louis, was distant toward her.

“[Kate] was fiercely loyal to her husband and family,” they pointed out.

Vanity Fair reported on Monday that at one point, Middleton brought flowers to Markle as a peace offering. However, Meghan “told Kate in no uncertain terms that flowers were not enough.”

Scobie and Durand shared that Harry, in particular, was “deeply saddened” by the growing distance between him and his older brother William and Middleton. He had hoped their children would grow up together.

While it was initially reported that Harry and Markle cooperated with the authors, reps for the couple confirmed to Fox News on Saturday that they played no part in the upcoming tell-all.

PRINCE WILLIAM, PRINCE HARRY’S ‘DEVASTATING BREAKDOWN’ REVEALED IN NEW BOOK: ‘I HAVE BEEN ASTONISHED’

MEGHAN MARKLE WAS NICKNAMED 'DUCHESS OF DIFFICULT' BY PALACE AIDES FOR BEING 'DIFFERENT,' ROYAL EXPERT CLAIMS

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom,’” said the statement. “This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and heir own independent reporting.”

According to the book’s description, “Finding Freedom” aims to set the record straight about the royal couple.

“For the very first time, ‘Finding Freedom’ goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond,” read the book's description. “As members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple’s lives as few outsiders can.”

“With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, ‘Finding Freedom’ is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicate to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world,” the description added.

PRINCE WILLIAM, PRINCE HARRY WILL NEED ‘SPACE AND TIME TO BREATHE' BEFORE WORKING THINGS OUT, SOURCE CLAIMS

PRINCE HARRY, PRINCE WILLIAM TO SPLIT PRINCESS DIANA'S MEMORIAL FUND FOR CHARITIES

In a statement sent to Fox News, the book publisher revealed Scobie is a London-based writer, royal editor for Harper’s Bazaar, an ABC News contributor, “Good Morning America” regular and host of ABC’s popular royal podcast, “The Heir Pod.” Durand is an Emmy Award-winning producer and writer who has spent nearly two decades working in London covering Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Clarence House and other major international events. During that time, she produced multiple interviews with members of the royal family including Harry. She contributes to O, The Oprah Magazine, Elle magazine and other American and British news outlets.

“The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed," they wrote in a statement. "Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated. It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

“Finding Freedom" is set to be released by Dey Street Books on August 11.