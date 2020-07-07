Prince Harry, Prince William to split Princess Diana's memorial fund for charities: report

A new development has been made amid the ongoing divide between Prince Harry and the royal family, including his older brother Prince William.

Harry, 35, and William, 38, will reportedly split the money from Princess Diana's memorial fund to distribute to their own charitable causes, according to People magazine.

Per the outlet, the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund was set up after its namesake's tragic 1997 death to continue her humanitarian work, and since 2013, has been paid into the Royal Foundation.

Since their historic announcement of their intention to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have pivoted their charitable efforts and split from their work with William and his wife Kate Middleton.

William and Middleton, 38, will continue to work with the Royal Foundation, while Harry and Markle, 38, focus on their own charity, Archewell.

Per People, Diana's memorial fund hasn't actively raised money for several years, but still receives regular donations. The fund brought $27,000 into the Royal Fund last year according to its annual report.

Harry and Markle are no longer connected to charitable organizations in the UK after giving up their Sussex Royal brand, but they are currently developing plans for Archewell.

Harry has reportedly requested that his portion of this year's earning be given to Sentebale, his charity that focuses on HIV/AIDS as his late mother did before him.

Reps for Harry and William did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.