Kate Middleton was ‘keen to bury the hatchet’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after Oprah interview: report

Kate Middleton allegedly told friends that it wasn’t too late to "pull" Meghan Markle and Prince Harry back in the fold before their tell-all with Oprah Winfrey aired.

The claim is being made by Camilla Tominey, Associate Editor of the Daily Telegraph in London. As a royal expert, she has previously interviewed senior members of the British royal family including Middleton’s husband Prince William, his younger brother Harry, as well as their uncle Prince Andrew.

"I have been reliably informed she was… telling her friends before the Oprah interview that she did not think it was too late to ‘pull them back in,’" wrote Tominey about the Duchess of Cambridge.

According to Tominey, the 39-year-old "remained keen to bury the hatchet" even after the bombshell interview aired in March "seemingly for the sake of two-year-old Archie’s relationship with his cousins."

KATE MIDDLETON IS ‘TRYING TO MEDIATE’ PRINCE HARRY, PRINCE WILLIAM’S RECONCILIATION, UNCLE SAYS

Middleton and William, 38, share three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. According to the outlet, the Cambridges can count their meetings with their nephew Archie "easily on one hand" before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California last year.

"Kate’s very much been the pillar of strength, guide and mentor for William that he has always been for her," royal author Katie Nicholl told the outlet. "He’s had a really hard time with his brother, he’s really struggled with it and she’s been a rock."

A source added that when it came to the Sussexes, Middleton’s "natural instinct is to try to smooth things over."

Nearly 50 million people globally saw Harry and Markle’s televised interview with Winfrey.

During the two-hour appearance, Harry, 36, revealed that his relationships with William and their father Prince Charles have ruptured. He detailed how family divisions prompted the couple to step away from royal duties.

KATE MIDDLETON ‘WAS NOT OVERAWED BY’ MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY’S CLAIMS: REPORT

Markle described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. The former American actress also said that a member of the family had "concerns" about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

The family member was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip, according to Harry, sparking a flurry of speculation about who it could be.

The former "Suits" star also addressed a story that was previously reported, alleging that she made Middleton cry ahead of her May 2018 royal wedding to Harry over a wardrobe disagreement.

Markle informed the media mogul, 67, that "the reverse happened" but clarified that the disagreement was quickly squashed.

Markle explained that a few days before the wedding, Middleton was upset about the flower girl dress that Charlotte was meant to wear.

KATE MIDDLETON KEEPS PROMISE TO WEAR A PINK DRESS FOR YOUNG CANCER PATIENT

"It made me cry and it really hurt my feelings," Markle explained. "And I thought in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding that it didn’t make sense to not be just doing whatever everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive."

However, Markle noted that the alleged feud that made for such media fodder ended almost as quickly as it began thanks to an apology from Middleton.

"It was a really hard week of the wedding," Markle explained. "And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it."

Fox News reached out to the Duchess of Cambridge for comment.

While the incident didn’t do much to dampen Markle’s relationship with her sister-in-law, it did begin her struggles with the media.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S SON ARCHIE GETS SWEET BIRTHDAY MESSAGES FROM ROYAL FAMILY

"What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do but that happened to me," the Duchess of Sussex explained. "Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true…. I’m not sharing that piece about Kate in any way to be disparaging to her. I think it’s really important for people to understand the truth. … She’s a good person. And I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity, where if you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t need to hate me."

The Telegraph, which originally reported the story, said close palace aides stand by their claim that it was Middleton who was left in tears.

Thirty-six hours after the comments aired, the palace issued a written statement in the name of the queen, Harry's grandmother.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the palace said. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

William also insisted that his family is not racist.

The couple's departure from royal duties began in March 2020 over what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media towards the duchess. The couple now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif., and they are expecting a baby girl due sometime this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.