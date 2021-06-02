Kate Middleton is ‘trying to mediate’ Prince Harry, Prince William’s reconciliation, uncle says

Kate Middleton is reportedly working hard to mend her family.

In recent months, the British royal family has been embroiled in tension and drama following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive claims made against the family at large during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Their claims included accusations of racism and turning a blind eye to mental health struggles.

Since then, it’s understood that Harry, 36, and William, 38, have had conversations that were "not productive," according to Gayle King, but it seems Middleton, 39, is working to remedy that.

"The harsh truth – in my opinion – is that if Harry doesn’t get a grip and stop this self-indulgent episode, there will soon be no common ground or relationship to rebuild," Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, told Closer. "But if anyone can bring peace to the royals, Kate can. Kate is a brilliant arbiter and peacemaker."

He added: "Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing the best she can... She’s trying to mediate."

It’s been reported that Middleton put in some work on the brothers’ relationship in April when they reunited for the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, which Goldsmith made note of.

"You could see at the funeral that Kate was there trying to make peace, bringing the brothers together," he said. "Harry and Kate were great friends, they were a trio with William and a strong unit. Family and relationships are everything to Kate – she’s very nurturing, she wouldn’t like that [rift] happening and she is trying to look after her husband and do what she can to make things right."

It seems that the extended family’s feelings about Harry and Markle may be souring, however, as Goldsmith said his own thinking has shifted.

"I went from being happy [about Harry taking the decision to seek a more "private life"] to angry, to worried about him," he admitted. "Everyone is astonished. He wanted to step back and protect his wife, now he’s charging in. It’s an attack on the family – why do it? If you want an easy life, work it out privately and have a conversation respectfully. Don’t air it in public, it’s really hurtful."

