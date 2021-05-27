Prince Charles is ‘hurt’ by Prince Harry’s recent tell-all, source claims: ‘Nothing is off limits now'

Prince Charles is allegedly disappointed by Prince Harry’s ongoing bombshells.

Just two months after the Duke of Sussex confirmed his strained relationship with his dad in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, the 36-year-old revealed more about his upbringing and the way his father failed as a parent in his new mental health-focused docuseries, "The Me You Can't See."

The series dropped on Apple TV+ on Friday and shows Harry on camera discussing the trauma he dealt with at an early age following the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Amid the media scrutiny and being "chased" by the paparazzi as a child, Harry casts blame at the Prince of Wales for doing little to protect him and his brother, Prince William.

On Wednesday, True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Us Weekly that the patriarch is "hurt" and "disappointed" by his youngest son’s latest comments.

"It appears nothing is off limits now," said Bullen. "[It’s sad] that their private family affairs are being aired in public yet again."

The award-winning documentarian has been making programs about the royal family for nearly 20 years and has worked closely with Charles for eight.

Another palace insider alleged that the 72-year-old is "boiling with anger" over Harry’s public revelations.

"[He] feels tortured by Harry with his constant digs," the source claimed to the outlet. "He wishes he’d just let it drop. The general consensus within the royal family is to ignore Harry’s behavior, to avoid fanning the flames, but Charles is finding it hard to hold back. He really wants to defend himself."

In "The Me You Can’t See," Harry recalled how Charles seemed unwilling to put a stop to the relentless media spectacle that surrounded his childhood.

"My father used to say to me when I was younger … ‘Well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you,’" Harry explained.

Reflecting on the way he was raised today didn't sit well with the prince. The soon-to-be father of two said Charles' expectation for Harry and William to accept living under the same pressures "doesn't make sense."

"Just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact, quite the opposite," said Harry. "If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids. Isn’t this all about breaking the cycle? Isn’t this all about making sure that history doesn’t repeat itself?"

Representatives for the palace and Charles did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Back in March, Bullen told Fox News he didn’t believe in the allegations that Charles wasn’t a supportive father for Harry.

"I have no doubt in my mind the man cares about his son," said Bullen. "We’ve only really heard one side of the story. And so far, Meghan and Harry have won the PR war."

That month, Harry told Winfrey, 67, that the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. But he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his late mother left behind.

He said his relationship with Charles has been impacted. He even noted that the patriarch stopped taking his phone calls.

"There is a lot to work through there," Harry said about his relationship with his father. "I feel really let down. He’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie is his grandson. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began last year over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the duchess, 39. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif. They are expecting a second child, a girl, due this summer.

