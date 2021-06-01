Kate Middleton ‘was not overawed by’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s claims: report

Kate Middleton is standing her ground amid royal family drama according to a royal expert.

Middleton and her fellow royals have been embroiled in tension and drama following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey about their reasons for stepping away from the monarchy.

Part of that interview included Markle clarifying that Middleton made her cry around the time of their wedding, despite rumors that the reverse happened.

No member of the royal family – including Middleton, 39 – have directly addressed the claim, though Buckingham Palace claimed that "some recollections may vary" when it came to certain claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

KATE MIDDLETON RECEIVES COVID VACCINE

According to royal expert Camilla Tominey, Middleton "was not overawed by drama" surrounding her brother-in-law and his wife.

In fact, Middleton reportedly acted as a peacemaker between Harry and her own husband, Prince William, at the recent funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

"Despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah Winfrey interview, when Kate was accused of making Meghan cry during a bridesmaid's dress fitting and failing to support her, Kate rose decidedly above it all," Tominey wrote for Stella Magazine.

KATE MIDDLETON KEEPS PROMISE TO WEAR A PINK DRESS FOR YOUNG CANCER PATIENT

She added: "Setting aside any personal resentment she may still feel about Harry and Meghan's televised two-hour tell-all, Kate put her best foot forward in trying to carve a path to reconciliation between the brothers."

The royal rift has reportedly been tough for everyone, including Middleton, who is understood to have shared a close friendship with Harry before he left the UK.

"Few would have blamed her for giving Harry the cold shoulder, yet she clearly resolved that the situation needed to be appeased rather than aggravated," the expert added, per Daily Mail. "It was a deft move that shows the Duchess is not overawed by all that's going on."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When Harry and William, 38, spoke one-on-one at the funeral, it came shortly after Harry and Middleton spoke with one another, leading royal biographer Christopher Wilson to tell Stella that the meeting was likely not planned.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I didn’t see that as being a staged thing. I thought it was entirely spontaneous and clever in making the two brothers talk to each other," he said. "It was a deft move that shows the Duchess is not overawed by all that’s going on."

Reps for Middleton did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.