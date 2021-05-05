Prince William recounts adorable birthday story about daughter Princess Charlotte

Prince William is sharing an adorable family moment.

Over the weekend, William's daughter Charlotte celebrated her 6th birthday and her royal father, 38, is opening up about the big day.

According to Hello! magazine, William revealed that the family spent Charlotte's birthday at their country home in Norfolk while visiting Babcock Vehicle Engineering firm in Walsall, West Midlands, recently.

"She had a lovely day, thank you," the Duke of Cambridge said when asked whether Charlotte enjoyed the occasion.

"Last year it was her birthday in lockdown but this year we were able to have one other family over," he continued. "They grow up very fast. It was great fun."

According to People magazine, he also shared one of his daughter's cheekier one-liners.

"I'm 6 now. I'll do what I want," the Prince recalled his daughter saying.

On other occasions, however, she'll say she's 16 rather than 6, according to the outlet.

Ahead of the young princess' birthday, William and his wife, Kate Middleton, followed royal tradition and shared a brand new portrait of their daughter.

The photo of the royal couple’s second child and only girl was taken in Norfolk by Middleton, 39, who is a prolific photographer.

Charlotte flashes her pearly whites in the sweet photo as she enjoys the outdoors in a pretty pink and blue floral summer dress.

Many Twitter users noted the girl's resemblance to her father.

"Princess Charlotte is her daddy’s daughter," said one fan online alongside a side-by-side photo of the Prince and his daughter.

Others noticed how much she looks like her late grandmother Princess Diana.

"Princess Charlotte exactly looks like her daddy so she definitely got something from Diana too," wrote a Twitter user.

William and Kate also have two boys: Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 3.

Fox News' Brie Stimons contributed to this report