Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's son Archie gets sweet birthday messages from royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie – who turns two on Thursday – received several birthday messages from his famous relatives across the pond.

Prince William and his wife, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, shared a photo of the royal family from Archie's christening.

"Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today," they captioned the photo.

Archie's grandfather, Prince Charles, also shared a photo of himself with Harry and Archie on Twitter.

"Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today," his office wrote.

A tweet from the royal family also shared on Thursday: "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today."

The photos shared by Prince William and Prince Charles were the same ones they used last year to celebrate Archie's first birthday.

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed Archie into the world at 5:26 a.m on May 6th, 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the news via their former joint Instagram account, Sussex Royal.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.," the couple announced.

Archie is seventh in line for the British throne . The couple is expecting their second child – a girl – this summer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's no secret that the relationship between Meghan, Harry and the royal family is strained. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in California, recently gave a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey where Meghan revealed the reason she believes Archie does not have the title of prince.

Meghan, who is biracial, described that when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were " concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born." The statement led Winfrey to incredulously ask "What?"

While Winfrey sat in silence, Meghan said she struggled to understand why there were concerns within the royal family about her son’s skin color. She said it was hard for her to "compartmentalize" those conversations.

Meghan, the actress who starred in the TV drama "Suits," said she grew concerned about her son not having a royal title because it meant he wouldn’t be provided security.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meghan said processing everything during her pregnancy was "very hard." More than the "prince" title, she felt the most troubled over her son’s safety and protection.

Harry later confirmed the statements were not made by his grandparents – Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip.