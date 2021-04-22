Kate Middleton, Prince William share adorable new photo of Prince Louis ahead of his 3rd birthday

The royal family has something to celebrate.

After a somber few weeks, the Crown is preparing to celebrate Prince Louis' third birthday.

Louis is the third and youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In celebration of the young royal's special day, the Cambridges shared an adorable new photo of their son on social media on Thursday.

In the picture, Louis wears a smile from ear to ear while donning a dapper outfit consisting of his backpack, grey shorts, a blue and white striped collared shirt and a dark blue sweater.

The young prince sat on his bright red bike for the snapshot.

"Three tomorrow!" read a caption alongside the pic. "Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis."

Sharing a new portrait of a family member is customary ahead of their birthday. Louis' great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, sat out the tradition this year following the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

According to People magazine, the little guy is attending London's Willcocks Nursery School, which is the nursery school that his older sister, Princess Charlotte also attended.

Charlotte, 5, is currently attending the nearby Thomas's Battersea with her and Louis' older brother, Prince George, 7.

Louis and his siblings appeared on their parents' social media together in December, when William, 38, and Middleton, 39, shared their Christmas card photo.

The three children piled onto their parents' laps for the photo and offered up big smiles all around.

"The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year," said their post at the time.