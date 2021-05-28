Kate Middleton keeps promise to wear a pink dress for young cancer patient

Kate Middleton kept her promise to a young cancer patient.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge met with Mila Sneddon at the Palace of Holyroodhouse months after the 5-year-old participated in the royal’s "Hold Still" program.

The two spoke on the phone in August of last year when the 39-year-old learned that the little girl’s favorite color is pink. The royal promised Sneddon that she would wear a pink dress whenever they met.

And Middleton made good on her word.

In a video posted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s social media account, Middleton wore a bubblegum-hued dress for their special meeting.

Sneddon herself wore a powder pink dress with a tiny tiara.

"I want to give you a big, squeezy cuddle," the mother of three told her. "I love your dress. Can you give it a twirl?"

A week prior to lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sneddon’s family had to isolate in different houses to protect the child, who was four months into chemotherapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Sneddon stayed at home with her mom while her father Scott and older sister Jodi stayed elsewhere to minimize the little girl’s risk of infection. The matriarch’s photo submitted to the exhibition showed Sneddon kissing the window as her father stood outside smiling.

In August 2020, the duchess was having conversations with finalists from the National Portrait Gallery’s "Hold Still" photography exhibition, which chronicled people’s lives in the U.K. during the lockdown.

Sneddon, who answered the phone, said, "Good morning, Your Royal Highness!"

"Good morning," Middleton chuckled. "My goodness me, you’re so polite, Mila!"

Sneddon later asked, "Do you have a costume?" The duchess replied, "I’m not wearing a princess costume right now, I’m afraid Mila."

When Sneddon told Middleton her favorite color is pink, the royal said, "OK well I have to make sure I go and try and find myself a pink dress. Hopefully, when, one day, hopefully, Mila, we’ll get to meet and then I’ll remember to wear my pink dress for you."

Sneddon cheered as Middleton laughed and said, "Would that be nice?"

The child also told Middleton, "I know all your kid’s names!" and correctly listed Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis. Middleton said, "Louis has gotten so big now. He’s very quick running around, and he’s on his little scooter as well. He’s very quick. I can’t keep up with him."

Middleton told the family she was grateful they submitted the heartfelt photo for others to see.

"I’m very grateful," said Middleton. "And also for sharing such a personal time. You know, it'll be an image that is part of a national archive, and you know, it tells a story of this particular time and a very personal story too, so thank you so much for sharing it."