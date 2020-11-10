Kate Middleton has received Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip’s approval for this reason, royal expert claims

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton has long received a stamp of approval as a future queen consort.

“I think that both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip probably get on their knees and pray to God, ‘Thank you for sending us Catherine Middleton,’” royal expert Ingrid Seward told Fox News. “She is a gem.”

The British author recently published a book on the Duke of Edinburgh titled “Prince Philip Revealed,” which takes a closer look at the 99-year-old’s life.

Seward is the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and has been covering the British royal family since the 1980s. The 72-year-old has also written more than 20 books on the subject. For her latest release, Seward spoke to numerous friends and associates close to Elizabeth’s husband.

Middleton, who is married to the queen’s grandson Prince William, has been accepted by the royal family and has particularly developed a close bond with the 38-year-old’s grandmother.

William, who is the son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, is second in line to the throne.

“She’s gorgeous and never takes a bad photograph,” Seward explained on Middleton’s appeal with the British public as a royal. “And in this visual world that we live in, it’s important to see someone who’s going to be a future queen as a beauty, which she is. But she also works hard. She’s brought a breath of fresh hair into the Windsor family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met at the University of St. Andrews where they first became friends. Middleton, 38, received the unflattering nickname “Waity Katie” by tabloids, referring to the notion that she was supposedly waiting around for William to propose.

After several ups and downs in their relationship, the couple tied the knot in 2011. The couple share three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

“I’m certain she has her faults, but she doesn’t show them,” said Seward about Middleton’s role as a member of the royal family. “And it’s known that Philip likes her too. She’s a little bit more of an old-fashioned girl than Diana or Meghan Markle, which I think he appreciates.”

According to the royal family’s website, Middleton undertakes duties in support of the queen, 94, both in the U.K. and overseas. She devotes her time to supporting a number of charitable causes and organizations, many of them which are centered around early child development. She has also worked with experts aiming to raise awareness of children’s mental health and emotional wellbeing. In addition, Middleton has raised awareness on how physical health, being outdoors and the arts can improve young lives.

Royal experts agree that we can expect all eyes to be on Middleton despite earning the praises of the queen and Philip.

As the future queen consort raising a future king, she is expected to be a supportive spouse, hands-on mom, charity advocate, relatable royal and style influencer, among her numerous roles -- all in the public eye.

“Kate has been a perfect [companion] because she’s so calm and stable -- and that’s what he needs,” royal author Tom Quinn previously told Fox News. “I’m not saying she’s sort of a second mother, but there’s an element of that. She’s… a rock. It’s a bit of a cliche, but she’s someone who just doesn’t have a history that’s all over the place. She’s very calm, very rational. And I think that’s why the royal family feels safe.”

“She also does something which is absolutely key to being happy while also being a member of the royal family,” he continued. “Whatever the press may say about you, you don’t complain and you don’t explain. And Kate is very good at that.”