Kate Middleton, Prince William's son Prince Louis, 2, speaks publicly in rare video

Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton's youngest child, Prince Louis, was seen speaking publicly for the first time in an adorable video shared by Kensington Palace on Saturday.

Louis, 2, appears in a video with big brother Prince George, 7, and sister Princess Charlotte, 5, where the three British royal tikes have a question-and-answer segment with naturalist Sir David Attenborough, known for narrating docuseries such as "Planet Earth."

The 2-year-old was dressed in a red, white and blue striped sweater as he stood outdoors and took a big breath before asking Attenborough, "What animal do you like?"

"I think I like monkeys best," Attenborough said. "Because they're such fun. They can jump all over the place and they can... they don't bite... at least, some do, but if you're a bit careful they don't bite and they're so funny. And I like them a lot. Mind you, you can't have one because you're sitting around the home because that's not where they live, they live out in the forest. So what can you have at home that you'd like? Well, which would you choose a puppy or a kitten? That's a very difficult question. I think I'd go for a puppy."

MALTA WANTS PRINCE GEORGE TO RETURN GIANT SHARK TOOTH GIFTED TO HIM TO PRESERVE NATURAL HISTORY

George, dressed in a red and navy blue short-sleeved shirt, questioned the British television star about what animal he believes will become extinct next.

"Well let's hope there won't be any because there are lots of things we can do when animals are in danger to extinction. We can protect them," Attenborough told George while providing an example of how mountain gorillas were once saved from becoming extinct.

"So you can save an animal if you want to and you put your mind to it. People around the world are doing that because animals are so precious."

PRINCE GEORGE RECEIVES SPECIAL GIFT FROM DOCUMENTARIAN DAVID ATTENBOROUGH IN NEW ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS

Princess Charlotte, dressed in a navy blue dress over a white polo shirt, said she loves spiders before questioning the activist if he does, too. "I love spiders. I'm so glad you like them. I think they're wonderful things," he replied.

Attenborough recently made headlines for gifting George a shark tooth as a keepsake. While such a gift is unique in and of itself, that particular fossil was a special one to Attenborough.

"Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago," a post shared on the Kensington Palace Instagram account explained. "Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 meters in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although Attenborough discovered it, Malta’s culture minister Jose Herrera said he wants to "get the ball rolling" to have the fossil returned for the country's heritage collection. Although according to recent reports, the minister has since changed his mind.

According to the People magazine, Middleton, 38, revealed that she counts Attenborough among her favorite celebrities that she's met.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.