Queen Elizabeth once threw a pair of shoes, tennis racket at Prince Philip in spat caught on camera: book

EXCLUSIVE: Just like in any marriage, Queen Elizabeth II occasionally gets annoyed at her husband.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward recently published a book on the Duke of Edinburgh titled “Prince Philip Revealed: A Biography,” which takes a closer look at the 99-year-old’s life.

The British author is the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine. The 72-year-old has been covering the British royal family since the 1980s and has written more than 20 books on the subject. For her latest release, Seward spoke to numerous friends and associates close to Prince Philip.

Seward told Fox News one of her favorite moments to explore was the time when Elizabeth, 94, was royally peeved at her spouse.

The couple was on a royal tour of Australia in 1954 when they were given a rare weekend off for themselves. However, the exhausted pair were also in the middle of filming a documentary about their visit. According to Seward, tempers were running high.

“Their tempers were very frayed,” she explained. “This film crew was standing outside their little holiday villa. The next thing they knew, Prince Philip appeared on the balcony, followed by a tennis racket and a pair of tennis shoes thrown at his head. The queen came out and shouted at him to come back. She then grabbed [Philip] and dragged him back inside. Of course, you can imagine how this sort of frumpy press secretary at the time was absolutely terrified.”

Seward claimed the royal press secretary demanded the crew to shut off their cameras or they would be arrested.

“He ran over to the crew and said, ‘We cannot have this on film,’” said Seward. “‘This is a disaster. Give me your film. You weren’t mean to be filming this.'"

According to Seward, the film was reportedly handed over to Elizabeth. She later came out to meet the crew and thanked them.

“I am sorry for that little interlude,” she reportedly said. “But as you know it happens in every marriage, doesn’t it?”

Seward pointed out that it’s no secret that the royal couple, who have been married for 73 years, have had their share of squabbles.

“He was quite sharp with his wife,” she said. “He used to drive at top speed everywhere, which would make her very nervous. So she would start to take deep breaths. He would then tell her, ‘If you carry on breathing like that, I’ll put you out of the car.’ There was a time when a person sitting next to her said, ‘Why don’t you tell him off?’ She said, ‘Because I know he will stop the car and put me out!’”

“But the queen gives it back just as much,” Seward shared. “He would call her a bloody fool and accuse her of talking rubbish. She’ll then speak in riddles as he tries to figure out what she’s talking about.”

The then-Princess Elizabeth married naval officer Lt. Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947, in a Britain physically and economically ravaged by World War II. She became queen in 1952. Philip has spent the ensuing decades supporting his wife in her role as head of state.

Seward said that Philip’s dedication to duty has been the secret behind their lasting marriage.

“I think it’s very hard to know what a marriage secret is between two people,” she explained. “But I think for them, he decided that his job and his duty are to support her - it’s an all-encompassing job. Philip decided he must support the institution of the monarchy, which mean looking after the queen at all times. He is aware that the people only want the royals if they can respect them. So that became very important to him.”

Philip retired from public duties in 2017. He was the patron, president, or a member of more than 780 organizations, including many charities. He gave 5,496 speeches, wrote 14 books and went on 637 solo visits overseas, in addition to hundreds of trips with Elizabeth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.