Kate Mara says filming 'Fantastic Four' was a 'horrible experience'

Kate Mara is looking back on the filming of "Fantastic Four."

The production of the 2015 flick was rumored to be plagued by feuds among director Josh Trank, producers and the film's stars. Among those headlining the movie was Mara, 37, who played Sue Storm, a hero with the ability to turn invisible.

Her experience on set was less-than-favorable, as she recounted in a recent interview with the Television Academy.

"I had a horrible experience on 'Fantastic Four,'" the star said. "I've never talked about it before. I married one of my co-stars, so I don't regret doing that movie at all. But do I wish I had responded differently to certain things? Yes, definitely."

The star said that she had a similar experience on another movie, but didn't offer up any additional details, but she said that there's one connection between the two filming experiences.

"The fact of the matter is that my two horrendous experiences with directors were male directors," Mara explained. "Have I not gotten along with a female director? Absolutely. And was it not the greatest work experience? Sure. But there was never a time that I felt, 'This is happening because I'm a woman.' Where with the male directors, it 100% was only happening with me; it was a power dynamic thing."

Furthermore, she added: "And on both of my bad experiences, the movies were 95% men and I was the only woman in the movie."

Jamie Bell, Mara's husband also appeared in "Fantastic Four," as did Michael B. Jordan and Miles Teller.

The "A Teacher" star also recently spoke with Collider, expanding on her reflections.

“I think that the thing that I always go back to on that one is that I think I should have followed my instincts more. Like when my gut was telling me, ‘You probably shouldn’t let that slide, what that person just said,’ or if you’re feeling a certain way about what an energy is like and how that is affecting your performance," she admitted.

"You’re being paid to do a certain thing and if something is in the way of that, you have the right to speak up and say, ‘I’m actually not able to do what I am here to do because of X, Y and Z.’”

Mara stressed the importance of speaking out and said that while she doesn't regret making the movie, she does regret "not having stood up for myself."

"I regret that for sure. Because if my daughter ended up acting and was in a situation like that where she felt like she couldn’t speak up – meanwhile, I’m a pretty tough person and I really do advocate for myself," she said. "Granted, this was a few years ago and maybe this situation was different, but if I was in that situation today, it just wouldn’t have happened or it just would have been a different environment I think."

The flick also taught Mara to check in with other actors about their experiences working with other showbiz professionals, whether it's a director, producer or actor.

"I never used to do that and now I do because I think that if you really respect another actor and they’ve worked with someone that you’re thinking about working with, then you can learn a lot just by talking to them," said the actress.

She continued: "And I always say, if anyone ever wants to ask me about my experiences on things, then please do because I think that if you’re in a position where you can make a choice about doing something or not doing something – and we’re not always, sometimes you just have to work – but if you’re in a position where you can, doing the research not just with the role but with the people that you’re about to work with creatively is really important."

Reps for Trank did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment