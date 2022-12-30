Kate Hudson's best on-screen kiss, Miley Cyrus scares Dolly Parton and more top entertainment headlines

Expand / Collapse search
Published

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

HOLLYWOOD SECRETS - Kate Hudson reveals her best on-screen kiss and which co-star should be 'canceled' after their smooch. Continue reading here…

‘LIFE-CHANGING’ - Jessie James Decker on New Year's Eve, battling controversy and making million-dollar dreams come true. Continue reading here…

‘CLUTCHED HER PEARLS’ - Miley Cyrus shares comment that ‘scared’ Dolly Parton. Continue reading here…

‘THIS IS PARADISE’ - Sofia Vergara, Brooke Burke and more celebs heat up Christmas week in sizzling bikinis. Continue reading here…

‘IT DOESN’T MATTER' - Kate Hudson, daughter of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, on nepotism in Hollywood. Continue reading here…

‘SHE’S VERY YOUNG' - Leonardo DiCaprio has Lorenzo Lamas’ daughter, 23, ‘smitten’ as actor shares the ‘cautionary tale’ he told her. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Vivienne Westwood remembered by Victoria Beckham, Jamie Lee Curtis and more stars: ‘A talented dame.’ Continue reading here…

‘VANNAMANIA’ - A look back at Vanna White's 40 years on 'Wheel of Fortune.' Continue reading here…

MARVEL LEGEND - Stan Lee is remembered on 100th birthday, Disney releases new documentary in his honor. Continue reading here…

CAUGHT IN THE ACT - Eddie Cibrian denies cheating claims made by Brandi Glanville; 9 more wild celebrity infidelity scandals. Continue reading here…

