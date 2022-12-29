Miley Cyrus says Dolly Parton ‘clutched her pearls’ when she suggested this

Miley Cyrus, who will co-star in a New Year’s Eve special with Dolly Parton, said this week the country legend "clutched her pearls" when the "Party in the USA" singer suggested she might dye her hair.

"I’ve never seen Dolly actually scared before," Cyrus told Hoda Kotb in an interview clip from "A Toast to 2022!" released Thursday. "But I told her, you know, at the end of the year, I was really wanting to do something different. I think I’m going to dye my hair brunette. She acted like I told her the worst news you could imagine."

Cyrus said the "Jolene" singer "clutched her pearls, gasped and went back, and she goes, ‘You can’t do that! You are me!’ So I’m somehow some extension of Dolly Parton where she looked like I had just given her the worst news you’ve ever heard."

Cyrus confirmed she and her famous godmother will both be blonde for their co-hosting gig Saturday night.

She added the pair would either "compliment" each other, "match" or be "completely the opposite" because she explained that Parton told her, "You be you, I be me, and together we’ve got the perfect show."

The former "Hannah Montana" star said her New Year’s resolution to listen more came from advice from Parton’s husband, Carl Thomas Dean.

"I guess my resolution would really be — my instinct is very loud, but I'm not a great listener sometimes," she said. "Dolly was telling me, her husband says, 'You're not hard of hearing. You're hard of listening.' And I guess that would kind of be my resolution, to not just listen to myself, but listen to others."

Cyrus, who turned 30 in November, also reflected on her wild 20s.

The former Disney child star went through an infamous rebellious period, which included her nude "Wrecking Ball" video, twerking with Robin Thicke at the 2013 VMAs and past drug use.

"Somehow, I'm completely different, and then somehow I'm exactly the same," Cyrus said. "Now, in my 30s — I mean, my 20s were so much fun. If you don't believe me, I think you can Google it …"