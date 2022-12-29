Stan Lee is remembered on 100th birthday, Disney releases new documentary in his honor

More than four years after the death of legendary creator Stan Lee, Marvel Entertainment has announced an original documentary on the late star is in the works.

In a tweet shared Wednesday, it was revealed "Stan Lee," an original documentary, will debut on Disney+ in 2023. The announcement comes on what would have been the Marvel creator's 100th birthday.

Lee passed away one month shy of his 96th birthday in 2018, a year and a half after his dear wife of 69-years Joan Boocock died.

Working his way up to publisher of Marvel Comics, Lee was the visionary behind several beloved characters, including Spider-Man and Iron Man.

In a 25-second video posted to Twitter, a montage of Lee's work within the industry is shown before it pans out to a cartoon illustration of the creator.

"100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee." the caption reads.

Frequent collaborator James Gunn, the filmmaker behind Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise and DC Comic's "The Suicide Squad," wrote on Lee's birthday that he missed his friend. "Happy 100th Birthday to Stan Lee. You are missed, my friend," along with a collection of photos together.

At the time of his death, Lee had been suffering with a bout of pneumonia.

After his passing, floods of Hollywood stars who portrayed characters Lee had created expressed their sorrow for his loss.

Chris Evans, who played Marvel Comics' Captain America wrote on Twitter at the time, "There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!"

Robert Downey Jr. who played Iron Man wrote on his Instagram, "I owe it all to you…Rest In Peace Stan" alongside a photo of the two together.

Tom Holland, one of the many actors who have played Spider-Man, wrote on Instagram, "How many millions of us are indebted to this guy, none more so than me. The father of Marvel has made so many people so incredibly happy. What a life and what a thing to have achieved. Rest in peace Stan."

Lee is survived by his daughter Joan Celia "J. C." Lee.