Kate Hudson reveals her best on-screen kiss and which co-star should be 'canceled' after their smooch

Kate Hudson is peeling back her Hollywood secrets one layer at a time.

While taking a lie detector test for Vanity Fair, the "Glass Onion" star was forced to decide which one of her former co-stars was the best on-screen kiss she has had.

Janelle Monáe showed her pictures of Matthew McConaughey, her co-star in "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," and Billy Crudup, who she starred with in "Almost Famous," asking who the better kisser was.

"I think Billy is a gentler kisser. Better? I wouldn’t say better. Definitely … definitely just gentler. It’s a more sophisticated version of a kiss," Hudson said. "It’s like theater, Stanislavski (Crudup), and, like, Longhorns (McConaughey)."

KATE HUDSON, DAUGHTER OF GOLDIE HAWN AND KURT RUSSELL, ON NEPOTISM IN HOLLYWOOD: 'IT DOESN'T MATTER'

Monáe then showed her a picture of Dane Cook, who she shared a kiss with in the 2008 movie "My Best Friend's Girl," and asked if he compares to her other co-stars.

"No. Canceled." For his part, Cook previously called Hudson his worst on-screen kiss in 2014 but appeared to walk back his comments later that year, according to Us Weekly.

Hudson's kiss to beat them all, however, was the one she shared with Liv Tyler in "Dr T and the Women."

Hudson said Tyler, who she lovingly refers to as "Poopy Schpoops," "has the softest lips of them all," and couldn't get over "those lips, those Tyler lips."

Although Hudson would like to cancel Cook after their on-set kiss, it's her character in "Glass Onion," Birdie Jay, that is constantly on the verge of getting canceled, leading Hudson to have to answer for some of the other characters she's played and whether they should be canceled.

When it came to her "Bride Wars" character Liv, Hudson said, "I don't think Liv should be canceled. I think Liv needs to live." Her character in the movie goes through some pretty questionable tactics to make sure her wedding is better than her former best friend's, who she is feuding with.

She's then asked about her "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" character Andy Anderson, saying rather than be canceled, "she should be awarded," explaining "she's brave to step into the shoes that she stepped into."

"I did provoke him to get beaten up in a movie theater, but I did it for all the people that needed that, like it was necessary," Hudson said of McConaughey's character, Benjamin. "She's a hero."

In the film, Hudson's character is an advice columnist who begins to write her guide to get a guy in 10 days or less and sets her sights on Benjamin Berry, played by McConaughey, who believes he can get any woman to fall in love with him in 10 days or less. Unaware of each other's own personal goals, the two begin to develop actual feelings for each other.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hudson also chimed in on the debate regarding whether romantic comedies are a thing of the past or if they will make a comeback. The 90s and early 2000s were the peak of rom-coms, with movies like "When Harry Met Sally," "Sleepless In Seattle," "Bridget Jones' Diary," "Sweet Home Alabama" and "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" defining the genre.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t think it’s ever dead," Hudson said. "I think it’s not given the attention it needs to be given. I think the best rom-coms are very hard to make. So, no, I don’t think it’s dead."