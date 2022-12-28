Jessie James Decker on New Year's Eve, battling controversy and making million-dollar dreams come true

Jessie James Decker is ready to ring in the New Year!



During an all-encompassing interview with Fox News Digital, the country star shared what fans can expect from "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve," as she will be a part of this year’s event.

"Making someone a millionaire," she laughed.

This year marks Decker's fourth time as the Powerball co-host for the show. She will be announcing the First Powerball Millionaire of the Year.

"I get to give the best news for the top of the year every time. I can't believe I get to tell someone they won $1,000,000 and change their lives," Decker revealed.

"I always get so giddy and so excited about it. I love hearing their stories…their journey…and how much it would mean to them and what they want to do with it."

The "I Still Love You" singer will join host Ryan Seacrest and co-host Liza Koshy for the 51st annual event.

Being "the most iconic New Year’s show," Decker added that she’s "grateful for the opportunity" and she still "pinches" herself after joining the show for the past few years.

The 34-year-old musician also dished on her New Year’s resolution and admitted she wants to maintain her fit figure since participating in "Dancing with the Stars."

"That was life-changing. To be honest, I'd never gotten in that kind of shape before, and I've always been kind of a workout nut. But I really enjoyed that fitness journey on that show," Decker remarked.

In addition to staying in shape for 2023, she noted that she wants to take more "fun, adventurous" trips with her children.

Decker shares three kids with former NFL star Eric Decker; Vivianne Rose, 7, and sons Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 6, and Forrest Bradley, 3.

Just last month, the "Should Have Known Better" songstress responded to criticism from the parenting police on social media after online trolls accused her of photoshopping abdominal muscles onto her young children.

"I don't know that I ever think too deep into it. It comes with the territory. But I feel like I know what a great mom I am, and I know my truth. So, it doesn't bother me," the mom of three told Fox News Digital.

After sharing the family vacation photo in Mexico, the country music singer said the couple just laughed off the reaction.

Decker further explained that her and her husband raised their kids to be active and that their children are passionate about sports.

"We tune out the noise, and we're proud of them," she added.

Meanwhile, Decker is already starting to count down to the New Year with a throwback video on her social media.

On Monday, the Powerball co-host took to Instagram to share a video of her popping a champagne bottle as she rocked a sparkly blue jumpsuit.

"Just FIVE DAYS to go and I’ll be bringing in 2023 as your #RockinEve Powerball co-host. Here’s me poppin the champagne last year @RockinEve!"

Aly & AJ, Ben Platt, Ciara, Duran Duran and more are slated as musical performances during the New Year's Eve celebration.

"Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve" will begin at 8/7c on ABC, Saturday, Dec. 31.